The fresh new venue located at 104 Hanover Street is set to bring the warm and authentic feel of Irish bar’s and combine it with industrial elements taken from watering holes in Boston and New York.

The venue will offer a setting to enjoy live sport, intimate gigs, ‘world-class’ beers and a laid-back bite to eat.

Located within the former Bar Soba, the two-level venue has been extensively renovated over the past six months and features a new design, which was developed in collaboration with ARKA Design Studio and Too Gallus.

Owner, Edward Fox said: “We’re thrilled to introduce The Boston Bar to Edinburgh.

“Our goal is to create a space that embodies the welcoming spirit of the Irish bars in Boston and New York – places where families and friends come together to enjoy good food, great drinks, and even better company.

“The Boston Bar recreates the warm and welcoming atmosphere of a traditional tavern and features classic subway tiles, exposed red brick, vintage lighting, wrought iron railings that give a nod to Boston’s iconic Beacon Hill, and eye-catching trinkets and artifacts that were sourced from auction houses, salvage yards, and dealers during trips to Ireland.

READ MORE:

“We hope to offer a unique experience that adds a new dimension to Edinburgh’s vibrant hospitality scene, providing a perfect spot for both casual gatherings and lively evenings. The Boston Bar will be a place to enjoy ‘a double dose of original sin’, as the Irish would say, and we can’t wait to welcome friends old and new through the door.”

Behind the bar, visitors will find an extensive range of drinks including 40 draught and bottled beers, stout and cider, and a range of Irish pours. The soon-to-be-unveiled food menu will also feature American classics with an Emerald Isle twist.

Located within the former Bar Soba, the two-level venue has been extensively renovated over the past six month. (Image: Boston Bar)

The Boston Bar is located only five minutes away from the owners' other establishment Freddy’s but say they will complement each other with contrasting atmospheres.

Mr Fox added: “With The Boston Bar providing a more relaxed setting, and Freddy’s offering a high-energy atmosphere, the sister venues complement each other perfectly – and with just a short walk between the two, guests can start their evening with a meal or drinks at The Boston Bar before heading straight for Freddy’s to keep the party going until 3 am.

The venue is now recruiting for various positions, including management, supervisors, chefs, bar staff, waiting staff, and bar backs, offering competitive rates of pay, commission, and perks, as well as opportunities for career progression within the company.