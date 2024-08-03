The drinks industry veteran who leads the global whiskies and prestige portfolio of Suntory Global Spirits has stepped up to a more senior role at the company
Robbie Millar, who has worked in the sector for 35 years, has been named interim chief global brands officer at the distiller, which owns major whisky brands Bowmore, Laphroaig, Auchentoshan and Teacher’s, with immediate effect. Mr Millar, who joined Suntory in June 2022, has also joined the executive leadership team.
“It’s an honour to step into this new role as we continue to enhance the unique experiences our spirits deliver around the world,” Mr Millar said. “I am thrilled to work together with our exceptional brand and marketing teams to further elevate our iconic brands and grow admiration for Suntory Global Spirits’ differentiated advantages in craft, quality and sustainability.”
Since joining Suntory Mr Millar, whose career has included leadership roles with SAB Miller, Diageo and, most recently, Carlsberg, is credited with raising the company’s presence in Scotland and building its prestige capabilities. In his new role, he will split his team between London and Suntory’s headquarters in New York.
“Building our incredible brands on a global scale is critical to meeting our ambition and generating sustained growth,” said Greg Hughes, president and chief executive of Suntory Global Spirits.
“Creating a chief global brands officer role will benefit our business by having one leader dedicated to advancing the positioning of our brands in our key regions and priority categories. Robbie has been integral to advancing our premiumisation agenda, and I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish under his leadership.”
In a recent interview with The Herald, Mr Millar described Scotch whisky as a “massive success story” for Scotland. However, he contended that he does not “always think the value of the industry is fully understood, whether for the international sales it generates, or the employment and in-bound tourism it creates.”
