A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that left a pensioner dead last year. 

Robert Shira-Gibb was rushed to hospital after being struck by a flatbed vehicle at around 6pm on Tuesday, December 19. 

The 84-year-old died in hospital the day after the crash, which happened on Glasgow Road in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire. 

Police Scotland said on Friday a 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.