The Scottish firm acquired Tusk from its parent firm Mammoet, part of the Dutch conglomerate SHV Holdings which also owns Makro, cash and carry wholesaler. All Tusk staff have transferred over to First Integrated Solutions, which pledged to invest an additional £5million over the next five years to ensure it offers “the best and safest equipment at the most competitive rates”.

Martin Suttie, managing director of First, said: “First Integrated has been successful at growing its market share in Aberdeen through continual investment in new equipment and the hard work of our dedicated team.

“By coming together with Tusk Lifting, we will now be able to grow our market share throughout the UK and this deal allows us to diversify the industries which we serve. It also brings additional services to Tusk, allowing it build on its industry-leading lifting business.

“We already share a number of customers throughout the UK and this deal gives us a fantastic platform to grow our market share across multiple sectors throughout the UK.”

Established in Bridge of Don in 1997, First provides safety-critical services to the energy sector, including lifting equipment, inspection, and equipment for sale and rental. Its integrated solutions aim to improve safety, enhance productivity, and deliver financial and operational savings for customers.

Tusk Lifting specialises in providing high-quality lifting and material handling equipment for various industries, including construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas. It offers a range of services such as equipment hire, sales, servicing, and inspections.

Tusk managing director Kevin Chalmers said: “I am truly delighted with the new ownership, and it was clear from the moment that we started this journey that both companies have aligned missions and goals.

“There is a long-term vision in place which is hugely exciting, and with the backing of First Integrated Solutions we will have access to more resources, equipment and a broader network.

“This partnership will enable us to innovate faster, serve our clients better and expand our horizons.”

The Tusk deal is First’s second merger within 18 months, following its takeover of Aberdeen-based North Sea Compactors last year.