A large-scale restaurant and bar with space for 160 diners has been sold.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the site near a major city rail station has been sold to an "exciting restaurant operator".
The former Froth & Flame Craft Beer & Cocktail Bar next to Haymarket Station in the Scottish capital was a "rare free-of-tie leasehold opportunity", the agent said earlier.
Cornerstone said: "It is strongly felt that the premises would suit a wide variety of trading styles and international cuisines. It is also unusual in this particular location to have a sizeable floor plate like this offering 160 covers."
The agent added: "The premises lies a short distance away from the brand-new Haymarket development."
Cornerstone also said: "This is an excellent trading location with the business surrounded by a real mix of offices, commercial and retail space, student housing as well as being close to Haymarket train station."
The value of the deal was not disclosed, but it was marketed at a price of £125,000 for the leasehold interest in the property, with a rental of £57,500 a year.
Barry McNeil, director of Cornerstone Business Agents, said the site was sold to an "exciting restaurant operator who are due to open their third restaurant site in Edinburgh".
