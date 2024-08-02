The group will energise audiences with performances of disco, soul, jazz and hip-hop as part of ‘This Is Your Fringe’(August 2 to 3), developed to showcase black talent within the Scottish creative sectors and inviting them to "change the game" at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The four artists, including singer Eyve, who performs a unique blend of hip hop, trap, jazz, and music which reflects her African roots are set share a celebration of community and exceptional music.

Be United’s creative director, Collin Hills, said: “It’s fantastic to see a venue like Johnnie Walker Princes Street collaborating with smaller artists, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents in the centre of Edinburgh throughout the festival.

“Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s ambitions to champion the arts align perfectly with our own. ‘This is Your Fringe’ is a great fit to help open up the art and culture scene throughout The Fringe to both those who have never ventured into the festival, as well as for Fringe veterans.”

Additionally, throughout the festival, audiences can enjoy shows from a quartet of Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s very own Nicola Alexander, Lori Flannigan and friends who will be taking centre stage with ‘She Burns’.

The group, who met while working in the venue, will perform renditions of Burns poems interspersed with their own stories in a music and comedy cabaret style show, through a modern lens.

‘She Burns’ group members and current experience ambassadors, Nicola Alexander and Lori Flannigan, can also be spotted leading Johnnie Walker Prices Street’s signature ‘Journey of Flavour’.

Those visiting from across the world this summer will, for the first time at the venue, have the chance to enjoy this multi-sensory tour in Mandarin, Spanish, French and soon German, using special translation headsets.

Nicola said: “For us, performing She Burns in the place we met is an exciting full-circle moment. It will be brilliant to perform in this iconic building in the centre of Edinburgh during The Fringe.

“The team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street has always been behind us, nurturing our talents and continually championing the thriving arts and culture scene Scotland.”

For more information on performances from ‘She Burns’ at Johnnie Walker Princes Street during August, click here.