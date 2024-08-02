Scottish trad supergroup Manran kicked off a huge Innis & Gunn takeover on Edinburgh’s Mound which will see an amazing line-up of acts throughout the Fringe Festival.
Hundreds of Scots piled onto the Mound on Thursday as they enjoyed an hour-long set from the band.
The award-winning seven piece band have been a huge part of the scene for over a decade and are one of the most iconic and respected Scottish bands on tour today, with a whole host of accolades since their formation in 2010.
Speaking after their storming Edinburgh Fringe gig, founding member Gary Innes said: “It was brilliant fun to share our music with hundreds of Fringe-goers in a very festive mood, and an honour to kick-off what will be an incredible month at an amazing new Fringe venue.”
The programme of events will run until August 25 and following Manran, there will be Fly Open Air DJ sets, quizzes and speakeasy jazz sessions that are just some of the live acts to be confirmed.
Innis & Gunn is the official beer partner of the Edinburgh Fringe and promises to ‘showcasse the best of Scotland’ with a ‘few surprises along the way’.
Festival-goers can take a break and enjoy a drink and food at the string of stalls lining the Mound that boast views over Prines Street, New Town and Calton Hill.
Frank’s Backyard BBQ qill be serving up brisket and beef cheek and other Texas-style delights.
There will also be the award-winning food truck, Wanderers Kneaded, which has moved from their usual spot at the Meadows and serve renowned, wood fired pizzas. Meanwhile, Mimi’s Bakehouse will also be there after winning Scottish Baker of the Year and serving traybakes, brownies and more.
People who fancy a drink can also go to Edinburgh Gin and Benriach Whisky bars and Innis & Gunn CEO Dougal Gunn is delighted with the start.
He said: “What a way to kick things off! When the eyes of the world are on Edinburgh, we are proud to showcase the best of Scotland – and Mànran are the perfect band to get the party started. We can not only support the largest culture & arts festival in the world, but we highlight the vibrant local food, drink and culture which quite rightly attracts visitors from all over the world.’
“I’m sure this will be a very popular destination as people come to experience the best of Scotland. We’re going to have lots of fun with amazing acts, and a few surprises along the way.”
Attendees can hop over to the Mound throughout August and enjoy great food and drink, as well as Fringe performances until 6pm followed by live entertainment until 11pm.
