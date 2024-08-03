It’s given Scottish Labour a boost ahead of the Holyrood elections in 2026 when Sarwar’s party is expected to challenge the SNP for the most seats in the Scottish Parliament and potentially go back into power in Edinburgh for the first time since 2007 when the SNP first got into government.

He’s not the only politician who will be attending, though, with Jacob Rees-Mogg also taking part, as is campaigner Sarah Brown – the wife of former Prime Minister Gordon.

Rees-Mogg remains a senior figure in the Conservative Party despite losing his seat at the General Election last month and his interview with Forde will take place at Underbelly’s McEwan Hall on August 18.

He’s set to discuss his future and the party’s next steps at a time when huge questions are being asked about the Tories.

The next day it’s backed to the Gilded Balloon at the Museum and Brown will join Forde to discuss her charity work and her contributions during her time at Downing Street. She helped support the likes of Women’s Aid, Maggies and SHINE Education while there and along with Gordon, established the Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory which is now a world-class medical research facility for premature babies.

She’s also worked with Theirworld to provide education support to children in crisis situations in Ukraine, Lebanon and Greece. Additionally, she can offer a unique perspective of being a political spouse.

Forde took part in an ambitious challenge earlier this year by releasing a daily podcast from June 3 to July 4 as he attempted to interview a candidate from all 650 constituencies before polling day.

After last year’s Fringe, Forde thought he had been suffering sciatica but was later diagnosed with cancer and had to have the base of his spine removed.

Political Party and The End of an Era Tour tickets are available to buy now at mattforde.com