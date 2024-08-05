A Scottish construction chief has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
McTaggart Construction’s managing director has been shortlisted for the UK Inspiring Women in Property Awards.
It’s the latest accolade for Janice Russell after she was recently nominated and recognised by her peers for Outstanding Leadership in Home Building in the prestigious Homes For Scotland Awards. In addition, she won Business of the Year at the Scottish Business Women’s Award 2023.
Ms Russell, who was appointed last year to the board of Homes for Scotland, the body representing Scotland’s home building sector, said: “To be nominated alongside so many fantastic women is an honour and I am so grateful to my senior management team, board, staff and business partners who judge on your ability to deliver - not your gender.
“The construction industry has given me a platform to grow both as an individual and as a professional and I hope I can be a role model for other women and show them that there is no limit to what we can achieve when we support and empower each other.”
Ms Russell has led McTaggart Construction through a record-breaking year of industry awards and put it on track to double turnover to £160m within two years.
She’s a leading industry voice, a champion of building quality affordable homes to positively change lives and an advocate of the construction industry creating lifechanging career opportunities and improving communities.
A spokesperson for the Inspiring Women in Property awards said: “This year's finalists showcase an exceptional group of individuals that have consistently demonstrated excellence in advancing equality, diversity, and inclusion within the industry.”
The final will be held at a glittering ceremony at the Hilton Park Lane in London in October
McTaggart Construction specialises in building quality affordable homes. The Dalry based family owned firm was crowned Scotland’s large apprentice employer of the year in the 2023 Skills Development Scotland awards and recently scooped the Excellence in Customer Service Award and Age Exclusive Development of the Year in the prestigious Scottish Home Awards 2024.
It is expanding its pre-dominantly west of Scotland business into Dundee, Fife and Dumfries & Galloway, with plans to build more than 1500 new affordable homes over the next few years.
