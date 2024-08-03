Scotland’s west coast is set to be battered by heavy rain that could lead to flooding in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for rain and will be in force all of Monday 5 August.

Experts are warning there could be some localised flooding on roads, making journey times longer and public transport liable for delays or cancellations.

Flooding is also expected in some West Coast campsites and in some circumstances homes and businesses.

Around 50-75mm of rainfall could hit some higher areas, with anywhere between 20-40mm falling across the majority of the impacted areas.

The weather warning is in place from 3 am on Monday morning and will last until 9 pm on Monday night.

The areas affected included Strathclyde, Ayrshire, Stirlingshire, Dumfries and Galloway, the Highlands.

A Met Office Spokesperson said: “A slow-moving band of rain is expected to affect western, central and southwestern Scotland on Monday. Widely 20-40 mm of rain may fall within the warning area, but 50-75 mm is likely to fall over the higher ground of Lochaber, Argyll, the Trossachs, and perhaps Dumfries and Galloway.

“Strong and gusty southerly winds will accompany the rain and there is the possibility of the odd rumble of thunder too.”

Regions and local authorities affected:

 

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

  • Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • Dumfries and Galloway

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Inverclyde
  • North Ayrshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • West Dunbartonshire