Dozens of Glasgow’s old buses have been making their way through the city once again as the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust marks a major milestone.
Vintage buses gathered in front of the People’s Palace this afternoon before a parade through the city centre to mark the introduction of motorbuses to the city by Glasgow Corporation Transport 100 years ago.
The parade featured a collection of Glasgow buses including the oldest surviving bus, the 1928 Leyland Titan Glasgow Corporation 111 bus.
It lead the way, with other vehicles then following in date order, as the parade made its way through Glasgow.
The route set out saw spectators follow the parade through Glasgow Cross, George Square, St Vincent Street, and the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, before arriving at the Riverside Museum between 11.45 am and 4pm.
The first service was used for the Greendyke Street to Maryhill route when introduced on Monday 8 December 1924.
In its first week over 46,000 passengers were carried. It had originally been planned to run the first service from Bridgeton Cross to Partick. The first buses were based at Parkhead tram depot in the east end.
Glasgow was late in introducing motorbuses compared to the rest of the world, as it was still heavily invested in trams. The buses were introduced as a feeder service to the huge city tramway network.
Featured in today’s parade was a huge selection of around 20 buses that served Glasgow across the decades, and some that still serve today as First Bus provided a modern fleet to join the special occasion.
