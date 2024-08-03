Vintage buses gather in front of the People's Palace before departing for the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust 100 parade. (Image: Colin Mearns)

The parade featured a collection of Glasgow buses including the oldest surviving bus, the 1928 Leyland Titan Glasgow Corporation 111 bus.

It lead the way, with other vehicles then following in date order, as the parade made its way through Glasgow.

Driver Alan Paterson at the wheel of a 1975 B55 Greater Glasgow PTE Ailsa AV1 bus in front of the People's Palace. (Image: Colin Mearns)

The route set out saw spectators follow the parade through Glasgow Cross, George Square, St Vincent Street, and the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, before arriving at the Riverside Museum between 11.45 am and 4pm.

The first service was used for the Greendyke Street to Maryhill route when introduced on Monday 8 December 1924.

Alastair Mather in a 1930s Glasgow Corporation conductor uniform pictured on a 1928 Leyland Titan Glasgow Corporation 111 bus. (Image: Colin Mearns)

In its first week over 46,000 passengers were carried. It had originally been planned to run the first service from Bridgeton Cross to Partick. The first buses were based at Parkhead tram depot in the east end.

Glasgow was late in introducing motorbuses compared to the rest of the world, as it was still heavily invested in trams. The buses were introduced as a feeder service to the huge city tramway network.

Vintage buses gather in front of the People's Palace before departing for the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust 100 parade. (Image: Colin Mearns)

Featured in today’s parade was a huge selection of around 20 buses that served Glasgow across the decades, and some that still serve today as First Bus provided a modern fleet to join the special occasion.