The move is understood to have resulted in the loss of 27 jobs and put bookings made with the site worth around £1 million at risk, it has been reported.

"5pm Ltd has unfortunately been placed into administration following challenges with cashflow that could not be overcome," Mr McNaught said in The Times.

“This has resulted in the loss of 27 jobs. Administrators are now seeking interest in the company’s remaining business and assets, and we invite any parties interested to get in touch as quickly as possible.”

The collapse comes a year after the online booking site, which was one of the first in Scotland to sell discount vouchers for restaurants, hotels, and spa treatments, rebranded as Kooble from 5pm.co.uk and relaunched as a platform co-owned by hospitality operators.

The Herald reported at the time that Mr Somerville aimed to shake up the online booking model by helping ensure restaurants, spas, hotels and other experience providers secure a greater share of commission.

He hoped that unlocking revenue currently tied up in commission commanded by the likes of online travel agencies would help operators navigate the cost-of-doing business crisis which continues to challenge the hospitality industry.

Mr Somerville set Kooble up as a non-profit co-operative with no external shareholders, allowing profits to be directed back to hospitality businesses through a dividend.

He said at the time: “I believe that a co-operative booking platform, owned by the industry itself is the solution the tourism and hospitality sector has been waiting for.

“My vision is to spearhead a Scotland-wide movement that fosters a sustainable and thriving hospitality industry, benefiting all stakeholders. With our proven platform, expert team, and over two decades of experience, we have the necessary tools to turn this vision into a resounding success that empowers everyone involved.”