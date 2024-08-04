A housebuilding giant is to build more than 250 new homes at a famous former factory site.
It comes as Cala completed the acquisition of nearly six acres at the site as part of a £61 million investment. The housebuilder will now move forward with the construction of 254 new homes, which will include one, two and three-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom penthouses.
The housebuilder has completed the purchase of the site in Cathcart, formerly home to ClydeUnion Pumps, from US firm Celeros Flow Technology. Planning permission for the project was granted by Glasgow City Council in March. Cala said it will reinstate the vacant, brownfield site as a “landmark” residential destination.
Spending surge recorded across Scotland's largest rail stations
Spending on food, beverages, groceries and other retail items at Scotland's two busiest train stations soared in the first quarter of this year, leading the way in the portfolio of properties managed by Network Rail Property.
Like-for-like sales at Glasgow Central increased by a hefty 32%, supported by the refurbishment of the station's WH Smith unit. Edinburgh Waverley also enjoyed a strong performance, with sales up by 17%. Network Rail is currently bolstering the retail experience at Glasgow Central by creating a wider choice of brands within the station.
BUSINESS BRIEFING
Watch: Scotland's new swing bridge in first operational tests
A drone has captured footage of a new bridge across the River Clyde in its final stages of completion.
The video shows how the £30m Govan-Partick swing bridge will look in operation as it undergoes tests. The bridge is being created under a redevelopment framework for the city and is receiving joint funding from the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal. It is expected to lead to the creation of new jobs because of its position linking communities and businesses.
BUSINESS HQ MONTHLY
Apprenticeships, hotels, the future of electric vehicles future, and oats in focus
In the latest edition of Business HQ Monthly, Kristy Dorsey takes a deep dive into the crucial issues around apprenticeships and skills. She writes that industry leaders have said it’s time for a brass tacks discussion about how apprenticeships are funded and delivered in Scotland.
Brian Donnelly has an exclusive interview with Mike Baxter, owner of 'decadent' 1920s-style Scottish hotel group House of Gods, Scott Wright talks to the former chief executive of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, Steve Dunlop, and Ian McConnell interviews Josh Barton, the driving force behind Scottish oat milk producer Brose Oats.
