A college in Glasgow has used artificial intelligence technology to forecast potential jobs it students could be working in 20 years.
Glasgow Clyde College has implemented cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence software to transform photographic portraits of students into lifelike recreations of some of the career opportunities which will be commonplace over the next two decades.
Five students from various courses at the college provided images of themselves and information on their coursework, to see what they could be working as by 2045.
However, some of the jobs AI has predicted don’t exist yet.
The labour market is predicted to rapidly evolve with new sectors and opportunities emerging as the rate of technology changes at pace.
According to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, employees will work in tandem with continually innovating machines and tools like virtual or augmented reality alongside AI will become commonplace for the workforce of tomorrow.
Jon Vincent, Principal at Glasgow Clyde College said: “We’ve been able to use some of the most advanced AI technology available to transport our students into potential jobs of the future.
“Helping them visualise what working life in 20 years might look like not only provides inspiration for the next steps after life at Glasgow Clyde College, but also offers new possibilities about what roles will be available down the line.
“Technology is progressing at a pace never before seen and we provide a wide range of courses to help prepare anyone studying at the college for the workplace of tomorrow.”
Many of the jobs which may be prevalent in 20 years time are yet to exist but Glasgow Clyde College has identified lots of the crossover skills from courses which are taught today.
Students who volunteered were from various courses such as HNC Computing, Illustration, entry to teaching, fashion, and electrical engineering.
The AI predicted each of them would still be in their field, but the landscape of working had completely changed due to the rapid advancements in technology.
Angaddeep Singh studies HNC computing and was predicted to be working as an AI, and Machine Learning Specialist, with the technology suggesting as AI and machine learning technologies advance, there will be a high demand for experts who have studied Computing to develop, implement, and maintain these systems.
Electrical engineering student Sara Plaza was depicted as a Robotic Engineer after AI said designing and building advanced robots for various industries will be a new avenue for Electrical Engineering graduates.
The teaching profession is also set to embrace technology according to the experiment, as Entry to Teaching student Ashley Milligan was portrayed working in Virtual Reality Education, as VR gets set to revolutionise classrooms across the world. Creating immersive learning experiences for pupils.
Illustration student Venessa Kelly was also tipped to work in VR as a VR experience illustrator.
Fashion student Andrew Jack was shown to work as an Avatar Stylist. AI predicted that virtual fashion will become a booming industry as demand to style characters in the metaverse increases, Fashion and Textile students will be presented with new opportunities.
