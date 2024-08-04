Social media reports on Saturday suggested three people had been stabbed and the attacker had appeared to be Muslim.

However, in an unusual move for the force, Police Scotland said the man arrested was white and from the local area.

The rumour had been promoted by Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League (EDL).

The claim, described by police as "false", comes amid unrest across England and in Belfast in recent days after the murders of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack, with 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana appearing court charged with the crime.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would urge people not to add to this speculation online."

While Mr Swinney, who stressed there was no wider threat to the public, said: "This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim.

"This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

"I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media."