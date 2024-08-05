However, while separate and differing in parts, it is similar to a previous proposal that was rejected by the city council and then on appeal to the Scottish Government.

Reasons for the initial refusal of one block, that were upheld at national level, included concerns around the "level of information provided in relation to future flood risk". A new study in the application includes future flood risk information and also a new wave analysis.

Plans put forward by Wilson and Gunn Architects for Edinburgh Marine Holdings Limited show the application is part of the wider redevelopment: "The Edinburgh Marina development is a major newbuild urban regeneration project.

The view from the water's edge (Image: Wilson and Gunn Architects)

"The waterfront proposals incorporate the redevelopment of over 60 acres of land stretching along the Firth of Forth and will provide a rejuvenated link between Edinburgh city centre and the Forth estuary.

"At the heart of the regeneration is the building of a unique coastal community, including over 2,400 new homes comprising of both flats and houses to own or to rent in a secure location with its own on-site 24/7 security."

A report by EnviroCentre Limited for Edinburgh Marina includes a new flood risk study and information on overtopping.

The report also stated: "The proposed development is determined to be compliant with Sepa's development management guidance on flood risk, and therefore compliant with national planning framework with respect to flood risk."

The proposed development forms a component of the overall Edinburgh Waterfront development allocated for housing-led, mixed-use development.

It is one of a number at Granton through Leith Docks to Seafield that are in the pipeline.

Proposals for almost 850 new homes at Granton, part of a masterplan for 3,500, have also been brought forward by the City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with Cruden Homes.

The reimagination of Ocean Terminal by the Glasgow-based Ambassador Group and Ocean Point will together bring hundreds of homes.

A Forth Ports plan for Leith at Harbour 31 includes more than 300 new homes, while plans for almost 100 new homes and two commercial units at Salamander Street and Salamander Yards were approved last month.

A little further east, a Seafield Regeneration consultation ran until July 31.

Shipbuilding in Scotland is set to contribute more to the economy as the industry grows, backed by increased spending.

An analysis from finance firm Rift has shown that despite the steep decline from the glory days of the 1900s, Scotland's shipbuilding industry has remained steadily consistent in recent years.

However, it said a push to rebuild the sector could bring a potential boost of £342 million to the Scottish economy, while more recently it has been bolstered by an increase in defence investment.

Of course another event this month garnered some response from the business community, who called for immediate action on skills shortages and demanded an improved trade relationship with the European Union on the historic landslide election of the new Labour government.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, said: "In order to reignite economic growth, the new government must urgently address some key challenges".

He said: "Labour and skills shortages are persistent issues for our members.

"An industrial strategy which unlocks private investment is needed in order to build long-term confidence in UK economic competence and stability.

"The new government is rightly committed to embedding higher standards of conduct and ethics into public life. It is equally important that the UK business community regains the esteem of wider society. We hope that the new government will work with the IoD in making the UK's corporate governance framework fit for the future and help it roll out our planned code of conduct for directors."

Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, said the General Election "presents us with an opportunity to reiterate to the new UK Government that the licensed trade and hospitality sectors really do need some help".

He said: "We particularly highlight the need for the UK Government to reduce VAT for licensed hospitality businesses.”

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "We need to see action from day one on pulling together a coherent industrial strategy for the long-term, which places a strong emphasis on harnessing green innovation.

"Businesses will also want to see early movement on pledges around business rates reform and improving our trade relationship with the EU."

This article first appeared in Business HQ Monthly.