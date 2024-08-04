11 fire engines were mobilised to the scene, as well as a height vehicle.

Those in the area have been warned to remain indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.

⚠️ Incident ⚠️



Firefighters are currently at the scene of an ongoing fire on Carronvale Road, Larbert, Falkirk.



Operations Control mobilised 11 fire appliances and a high reach appliance



We urge residents in the surrounding area to remain indoors with windows and doors shut. — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) August 4, 2024

“We were alerted at 2.35pm on Sunday, August 4, to reports of a building fire on Carronvale Road, Larbert, Falkirk,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

“At its height, Operations Control mobilised 11 fire appliances and a high-reach appliance to the scene. More than 50 firefighters are working to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting a derelict building.

“SFRS urge residents in the surrounding area to remain indoors with windows and doors shut.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.

“Crews remain in attendance.”