More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict building in Falkirk, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to Carronvale Road in the Larbert area of the town at around 2.35pm on Sunday following reports of a “well-developed” fire.
11 fire engines were mobilised to the scene, as well as a height vehicle.
Those in the area have been warned to remain indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.
“We were alerted at 2.35pm on Sunday, August 4, to reports of a building fire on Carronvale Road, Larbert, Falkirk,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.
“At its height, Operations Control mobilised 11 fire appliances and a high-reach appliance to the scene. More than 50 firefighters are working to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting a derelict building.
“SFRS urge residents in the surrounding area to remain indoors with windows and doors shut.
“There are no reported casualties at this time.
“Crews remain in attendance.”
