Shares in Wood Group have plunged nearly 40% this morning after a long-running Middle East suitor withdrew its takeover interest in the engineering giant.
Dubai-based Sidara, which had seen several approaches for Wood rebuffed before being granted access to the Scottish firm's books to explore an offer, cited “rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty at this time” as it declared it “does not intend to make a firm offer” for the business.
The announcement came shortly after Wood extended the “put up or shut up” deadline for Sidara to make a firm offer for the company to 5pm on August 9. Wood had earlier, on June 5, given Sidara “access to due diligence materials in order to explore whether a firm offer could be made on the same financial terms as the fourth proposal submitted to the board” on May 29. That approach valued Wood at 230p per share or around £1.6 billion.
Now, however, Sidara has withdrawn its interest.
Wood said in a statement to the stock market this morning: “Further to the announcements made by Sidara and Wood regarding a possible offer for Wood by Sidara, Sidara confirms that in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty at this time, Sidara does not intend to make a firm offer for Wood.”
Wood employs around 4,500 people in Aberdeen and its North Sea operations, and a 35,000-strong global workforce.
Wood first confirmed early in May that it had received bid interest from Sidara. The company said directors had spurned an initial approach based on a 205p per share purchase price.
In June, Wood directors decided to engage with Sidara regarding the fourth approach at 230p per share, which they said was final, after getting feedback from investors.
Shares in Wood were trading down 74p or 37.56% at 123p at 9.20am.
