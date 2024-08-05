Crews were called to Carronvale Road in the Larbert area of the town at around 2.35pm following reports of a “well-developed” fire which took hours to bring under control.

Chiefs sent 11 fire engines to the scene, as well as a height vehicle. Those in the area were warned to remain indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.

One fire engine and a high-reach appliance remained at the scene this morning to extinguish the remaining hotspots after the blaze was brought under control.

READ MORE: More than 50 firefighters tackle blaze at derelict site in Falkirk

READ MORE: Massive fire breaks out in Livingston industrial estate

There were no reported casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One fire appliance and a high reach appliance remain at the scene to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“At its height, 11 fire appliances and a high reach appliance were mobilised to Carronvale Road, Larbert, Falkirk, after the alarm was raised at 2.35pm on Sunday, 4 August, to reports of a building fire.

“More than 50 firefighters worked overnight to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting a derelict building.”

The spokesperson added: “Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed for more than 10 hours following the fire as a precaution."