Scott Cashmere womens & mans

Our collection of Scott Cashmere designer luxury goods presents Scott Cashmere scarves – the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship. Each piece is meticulously woven from the finest fibres, ensuring a texture that's not only soft but also durable. These scarves come in a variety of patterns and colours, ranging from timeless classics to modern, bold prints. Perfect for those who appreciate elegance and quality, a Scott Cashmere scarf can be draped over a wool coat for a refined look or paired with a tailored blazer to add a touch of class to business attire.

For those special occasions when only the extraordinary will do, our haute couture cashmere scarves are a masterpiece of textile art. These limited-edition scarves feature intricate designs and are often the result of collaborations with renowned fashion designers. Haute couture cashmere is all about exclusivity and detail. Wear one to elevate an evening dress, or let it be the standout companion to your luxury evening wear, ensuring you remain the epitome of sophistication.

Custom Scott Cashmere Scarves

Imagine a scarf that perfectly captures your personal style and colour preferences—this is the beauty of our custom Scott Cashmere scarves. Scott Cashmere manufactures exclusive designer scarves and women's and men's accessories. We offer bespoke services that allow you to be involved in the creation of your scarf. Ideal for gifting or crafting a signature look, these scarves ensure that what you wear is uniquely yours. They pair wonderfully with both casual and formal ensembles, providing a personal touch to every outfit.

Avant-Garde Scott Cashmere Scarves

For the daring and the bold, our avant-garde Scott Cashmere scarves break all conventions with their innovative designs and unexpected material combinations. These scarves are for those who see fashion as an expression of art. Featuring asymmetrical cuts, unconventional prints, and avant-garde styling details, they make a dramatic statement. Pair them with monochromatic outfits to let the scarf be the centrepiece or with artistic pieces for a truly eclectic look—perfect for gallery openings or fashion-forward social events. Scott Cashmere has the biggest collection of designer scarves, so you always have something exciting to choose from!

Scott Cashmere Scottish Scarves

Handcrafted Scott Cashmere Scarves

There's something profoundly personal about a handcrafted Scott Cashmere scarf from Scott Cashmere. Each scarf is a testament to the skill and dedication of our artisans, who use traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations. These scarves often feature subtle variations that make each piece unique. Ideal for those who value craftsmanship and sustainability, these scarves can be styled casually with a denim jacket or elegantly with a cashmere trench, reflecting a deep appreciation for artisanal quality.

Capture the playful spirit of the past with our retro Scott Cashmere scarves. Inspired by the vibrant patterns and colours of the '60s and '70s, these scarves add a fun and whimsical element to any outfit. Whether it's bold geometric prints or psychedelic shades, they serve as a nod to the fashion-forward energy of the era. Pair these scarves with contemporary casual wear for a contrast that's both eye-catching and stylish, or with vintage-inspired outfits to fully embrace the retro vibe.

Modern Scott Cashmere Scarves

As an Iconic Scottish designer brand famous in Italy, France, USA, Japan, and China, Scott Cashmere is creating history in the luxury, designer fashion world. So, join us as we embrace the spirit of contemporary fashion with our modern Scott Cashmere scarves. These scarves are crafted with the modern aesthetic in mind, featuring clean lines, minimalist designs, and a fresh palette of modern hues. They are perfect for the fashion-conscious who appreciate subtlety in luxury. Pair these modern scarves with sleek silhouettes, such as a fitted leather jacket or a structured coat, to enhance an urban, chic look that's effortlessly stylish.

Minimalist Scott Cashmere Scarves

Our minimalist Scott Cashmere scarves epitomise the philosophy of "less is more." With an emphasis on monochrome colours, simple patterns, and high-quality premium materials, these scarves offer versatility and timeless elegance. They are ideal for those who seek to refine their wardrobe with pieces that convey sophistication through simplicity. Style these minimalist scarves with a tailored suit or an understated dress to complement a polished, understated aesthetic that stands the test of time.

Statement Scott Cashmere Scarves

Make a bold impact with our statement Scott Cashmere scarves, which are known for their high-end quality luxury cashmere. Designed to be the focal point of any ensemble, these scarves feature vibrant colours, bold patterns, and dramatic details such as fringes, embellishments, or oversized motifs. Perfect for those who love to stand out and express their personality through their accessories. Wear a statement scarf with a neutral outfit to let it shine, or coordinate it with equally bold pieces to create an ensemble that's truly show-stopping.

Scott Cashmere Classic Scarves

Scott Cashmere Iconic Scarves

Boho Scott Cashmere Scarves

Our boho Scott Cashmere scarves embody the free-spirited, artistic essence of the bohemian lifestyle. These scarves feature eclectic patterns, from floral motifs to ethnic prints, and are embellished with details like tassels, fringe, and beadwork. The rich textures and earthy tones of these scarves make them perfect for layering over denim jackets or flowing dresses to add a touch of whimsical charm. Ideal for festival seasons or casual day outings, they enhance any outfit with a sense of laid-back luxury and creative flair.

Urban Scott Cashmere Scarves

The urban Scott Cashmere scarves at Scott Cashmere are tailored for the modern city dweller. These scarves blend functionality with cutting-edge fashion, incorporating geometric prints, abstract designs, and a neutral colour palette suited to the urban environment. The sleek, refined look of these scarves makes them an excellent accessory for the professional wardrobe or for adding a sophisticated touch to casual attire. Pair them with sharp blazers or minimalist trench coats for a look that's both contemporary and chic.

Scottish Cashmere Scarves

As a top designer brand made in Scotland, our Scottish cashmere scarves represent a blend of traditional craftsmanship and timeless style. Available at our Scottish cashmere scarf shop, these scarves are known for their incomparable softness and warmth. Featuring classic tartan and plaid patterns, these scarves are a nod to Scottish heritage with a modern twist. They are versatile enough to be worn with both formal and casual outfits, providing a sophisticated touch with a sense of history and quality that is uniquely Scottish.

Woman's Scott Cashmere Scarves

Mans Scott Cashmere Scarves

Sustainable Cashmere Scarves

At Scott Cashmere, we are committed to sustainability and ethical fashion practices, which is why our sustainable cashmere scarves are so integral to our collection. These scarves are made from eco-friendly cashmere, sourced from goats raised in a manner that prioritises animal welfare and environmental health. The dyes and processes used are all environmentally safe, ensuring minimal impact on the planet. They're perfect for the eco-conscious consumer looking to make a responsible fashion statement. Pair them with organic cotton tees or recycled fabric coats for a completely sustainable outfit.

Cashmere Wrap Scarves

Our cashmere wrap scarves are the epitome of luxury and versatility. These wraps can be styled in a multitude of ways—draped elegantly over the shoulders, looped around the neck, or even worn as a chic shawl over an evening dress. The softness of the cashmere provides a feeling of indulgence, while its substantial size ensures warmth and comfort during the cooler months. From soft pastels to rich, deep hues, cashmere wraps can complement any wardrobe, making them essential for both daily wear and special occasions.

Scott Cashmere Iconic Design Scarves

Scott Cashmere Wrap Scarves

Cashmere Stole Scarves

Cashmere stole scarves are a more formal and refined variant of our cashmere collection, perfect for dressing up any evening wear. These stoles are typically longer and narrower than wrap scarves, crafted with a focus on sleek elegance. Often featured in solid colours with subtle embellishments such as fringe or delicate patterns, they serve as exquisite accessories to formal outfits, adding a layer of sophistication and grace. Whether draped over a cocktail dress or accessorising a formal gown, a cashmere stole scarf is a must-have for any luxury accessory collection.

Scott Cashmere – Your Luxury Cashmere Brand

Scott Cashmere Designer Jackets

Scott Cashmere makes designer clothing for men and women available exclusively at our designer shop online. We only sell 100% pure extra fine cashmere and 100% pure extra fine lambswool luxury scarves, stoles, capes and blankets. Our luxury scarves are manufactured in a 250-year-old mill, and our exclusive designs are worth over £50 million. We make scarves that weigh 140g, making them more cosy and comfortable for everyday wear.

Scott Cashmere designs are the most exclusive designs in the fashion industry. Scott Cashmere has been featured in fashion magazines Vogue, GQ, Grazia and Tatler in the UK, USA, Italy, France and Japan. Here are some other reasons to shop at Scott Cashmere:

Sophisticated Italian Line: The Italian Line features new Scott Cashmere scarves made in Italy, luxury cashmere capes made in Italy, and women's designer stoles made in Italy, showcasing the best of Italian craftsmanship and elegance, perfect for those who value sophisticated style.

Luxurious French Line: Our French Line includes a chic Luxury designer collection of cashmere scarves made in France and Scott Cashmere stoles made in France, blending traditional French elegance with contemporary design, ideal for fashion-forward individuals. Our latest women's designer collection, made in France, is making waves in the fashion world.

Designer Accessories: Our collection offers exclusive accessories, combining rarity and luxury for those seeking unique fashion statements. We offer designer ladies' handbags in pure leather, designer bags made in Italy, designer bags for women made in France, and handmade designer bags. If you enjoy wearing jewellery, you will also love our designer jewellery made in France, including designer necklaces, designer rings, designer bracelets, and designer earrings.

Sweaters and Jumpers: Crafted from the finest cashmere and merino wool, our luxury designer sweaters and jumpers range from classic to contemporary, essential for stylish comfort. You can find cashmere designer jumpers and exclusive designer sweaters in cashmere and wool for both women and men.

Free Shipping and Gift Box: Scott Cashmere offers free shipping and an iconic signature Scott Cashmere gift box and bag. Our Complimentary signature Scott Cashmere gift box and gift bag are included with every order.

At Scott Cashmere, we create more than just clothing — we craft a legacy of luxury and style that stands the test of time, exclusively available at our official Scottish designer website, https://www.scottcashmere.co.uk.

Exclusive Scott Cashmere designs can only be purchased from our Scott Cashmere shop on this official website. These include DC Classic scarves, DC Scott scarves, DC Check scarves and EC scarves. You should also check out Scott Cashmere luxury designer stole's collection featured in fashion week. DC Classic stoles, DC Check stoles, DC Scott stoles and EC stoles are some of the most popular designs in the fashion world.

Scott Cashmere Luxurious Winter Jackets Collection

Women's & men's jackets and coats

Scott Cashmere is set to redefine winter fashion with its latest collection, a stunning collaboration with renowned Italian designers. This season’s line includes exquisite fur jackets, cozy women’s cardigans, and elegant women’s coats, combining the craftsmanship and luxury of both Scott Cashmere and Italian design.

Scott Cashmere and Italian Designer Fur Jackets: A Fusion of Opulence and Style

The highlight of this collection is the range of designer fur jackets, crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Utilising the finest materials such as mink, fox, and shearling, these jackets showcase the perfect blend of opulence and modern style. Italian designers have infused their signature flair into each piece, introducing bold colour-blocking, intricate embroidery, and avant-garde cuts. The collection also emphasises sustainability, with many jackets featuring ethically sourced and faux fur alternatives, catering to the environmentally conscious without sacrificing luxury.

Scott Cashmere and Italian Women’s Cardigans





Scott Cashmere Italian and Scottish Women’s jumper

In collaboration with Italian designers, Scott Cashmere presents a series of women’s cardigans that epitomise comfort and elegance. These cardigans feature rich textures and soft hues, enhanced by subtle embellishments and Italian craftsmanship. Designed for versatility, they are perfect for layering, transitioning seamlessly from casual daywear to sophisticated evening outfits. Made from the highest quality cashmere, these cardigans ensure warmth and a luxurious feel, making them an essential addition to any winter wardrobe.

The collection’s women’s coats are a testament to timeless sophistication, combining Scott Cashmere’s quality with Italian design excellence. From tailored trenches to oversized wrap coats, each piece is crafted to offer both functionality and fashion. The collaboration has resulted in coats that provide superior comfort and a flattering fit, available in a palette of classic neutrals and vibrant hues. These coats are designed to protect against the cold while enhancing the wearer's silhouette, making them a must-have for the season.

A Season of Collaborative Luxury and Style

Scott cashmere winter Collection

Scott Cashmere’s new winter collection, in partnership with esteemed Italian designers, is set to make a significant impact on the fashion scene. The fusion of luxurious materials and exceptional craftsmanship promises to keep fashion enthusiasts warm and stylish throughout the winter months. Whether you’re seeking a statement fur jacket, a cosy cardigan, or an elegant coat, this collection offers a diverse range of options that blend opulence with practicality.

Embrace the season’s most coveted trends with Scott Cashmere’s latest collection, where every piece is a harmonious blend of Scottish luxury and Italian design brilliance.

