Police Scotland have launched a new road safety campaign which highlights their speed cameras across the country.
The new campaign highlights the risk of speeding and shows why cameras are placed at collisions hotspots. To do that, they’ve started their ‘story behind every camera’ campaign which uses real life examples of people who have been injured or killed because of speeding.
The campaign will run across streaming services and digital channels and focus on the message that there is a real life story behind every speed camera that you might come across on your travels.
In 2022, there were 5,621 people reported injured on Scotland’s roads and Police Scotland Safety Cameras aim to reduce that number through targeted camera enforcement and by trying to improve driver behaviour.
Read More:
-
Police launch course to address ‘harsh reality’ of Scotland’s bike deaths
-
11-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after crash involving tanker on Isle of Lewis
-
Earlier this year, though, 119 cameras were turned off across Scotland following a national performance review.
That had shown that driver behaviour and speed limit compliance had improved over a five-year period and turning them off allows a further assessment over three years when a decision will then be made on whether to decommission them or turn them back on.
Eric Dunion is the area manager for the North Safety Camera Unit and believes the speed cameras make people aware of their behaviours but most people won’t realise that they are placed in those positions because there is history on that stretch of road where someone has been injured or killed as a result of speeding.
The Police Scotland Safety Cameras – There’s— Safety Camera Scotland (@safetycamscot) August 5, 2024
a story behind every camera campaign encouraging drivers to
stay within the speed limits launches today on digital channels. For more on this visit https://t.co/198W0obqQa #KnowYourLimits pic.twitter.com/zEapsO6xCk
Travelling at safe speeds is known to reduce the risk of road death and injury because it gives drivers enough time to spot and react to any hazards on the road while driving a bit slower can also reduce the chances of serious injury or fatality if there is a collision.
He said: “When we see a speed camera the first thing most drivers think about is what speed they are going at. We rarely question why they are there.
“Most people don’t realise that it also means someone has been injured at this location previously as a result of speeding. Speeding is one of the main causes of road traffic collisions, but there are simple ways we can avoid them, the most obvious being to stay within the legal speed for the road.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here