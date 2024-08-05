The campaign will run across streaming services and digital channels and focus on the message that there is a real life story behind every speed camera that you might come across on your travels.

In 2022, there were 5,621 people reported injured on Scotland’s roads and Police Scotland Safety Cameras aim to reduce that number through targeted camera enforcement and by trying to improve driver behaviour.

Earlier this year, though, 119 cameras were turned off across Scotland following a national performance review.

That had shown that driver behaviour and speed limit compliance had improved over a five-year period and turning them off allows a further assessment over three years when a decision will then be made on whether to decommission them or turn them back on.

Eric Dunion is the area manager for the North Safety Camera Unit and believes the speed cameras make people aware of their behaviours but most people won’t realise that they are placed in those positions because there is history on that stretch of road where someone has been injured or killed as a result of speeding.

The Police Scotland Safety Cameras – There’s

a story behind every camera campaign encouraging drivers to

stay within the speed limits launches today on digital channels. For more on this visit https://t.co/198W0obqQa #KnowYourLimits pic.twitter.com/zEapsO6xCk — Safety Camera Scotland (@safetycamscot) August 5, 2024

Travelling at safe speeds is known to reduce the risk of road death and injury because it gives drivers enough time to spot and react to any hazards on the road while driving a bit slower can also reduce the chances of serious injury or fatality if there is a collision.

He said: “When we see a speed camera the first thing most drivers think about is what speed they are going at. We rarely question why they are there.

“Most people don’t realise that it also means someone has been injured at this location previously as a result of speeding. Speeding is one of the main causes of road traffic collisions, but there are simple ways we can avoid them, the most obvious being to stay within the legal speed for the road.”