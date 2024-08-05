They were on board a Triumph Rocket motorcycle while the driver and passenger of the Nissan Qashqai were uninjured and didn’t need hospital treatment.

The police are now appealing for any witnesses who saw the crash or have any information to come forward if they haven’t already spoken to them.

The road was closed for around eight hours before eventually being reopened shortly before midnight.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened around 11.30pm on Sunday, 4 August, 2024. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out investigations.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2127 of Sunday, 4 August, 2024.”

It comes as Police Scotland launched a new course over motorbike rider safety after an increase of 80% in motorcyclist deaths this year.

The course will give tips on better riding with 18 people killed on Scotland’s road so far this year.