Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was raped in a town park in Moray in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 17-year-old girl was subjected to the serious sexual assault in Cooper Park, Elgin, between 2.30am and 3am.
Police are now appealing for information as investigation continue into what happened and have urged anyone who was in the area or who spoke to the young woman to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who was in the area, or anyone who has spoken to a young woman in the area around this time, is asked to contact police via 101 and quote incident number 0752 of August 4.”
