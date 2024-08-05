A pay deal that will see workers at Inverness Airport boost their take home pay has been secured after talks with Unite.
The union confirmed they have secured the pay deal for workers based at the airport as part of their Runway to Success campaign which has already secured deals at airports across Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.
This deal will see more than 20 Skytanking ‘front-of-hourse’ customer service agents receive a significant take-home pay boost including an increase in the hourly rate of £1.00 which represents an increase of 7.75 percent.
The deal also includes an increase in the shift allowance by £1.00 per hour which amounts to an increase of 29.6% as well as an extra days holiday and double time at Christmas and New Year.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham believes it’s a further example of the work being done by the aviation trade union.
She said: “Unite set ourselves a target of securing better jobs, pay and conditions at airports across Scotland. This excellent new deal for Skytanking workers at Inverness airport is another step forward in delivering our Runway to Success campaign. The message to all airport workers is clear - join Unite.”
Unite’s campaign has increased pays to above the legal minimums in a number of Scottish airports with ICTS workers at Glasgow and Aberdeen getting rises up to 12.8%, while Edinburgh Airport services workers have had their wages increased by 12%.
Marc Jackson, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite held successful negotiations with Skytanking at Inverness airport to ensure our members got a significant boost to their take-home pay. The new agreement will enhance basic hourly pay by 7.75 per cent along with major increases in shift pay and extra pay on festive holidays. It’s a deal we are pleased to have got over the line on behalf of our members.”
