She praised the “outstanding” care from the NHS staff as she shared the news on social media.

Writing on X, Ms McAllan wrote: “Somhairle John McAllan-Renwick, my very own beautiful boy, was born 2 August at 9lbs 2.

“My husband and I are completely in love and deeply grateful for the outstanding care and expertise of NHS Scotland teams @NHSNSS that Somhairle and I have received.”

Mum mode activated. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/5XvfN2c8tU — Màiri McAllan (@MairiMcAllan) August 5, 2024

Ms McAllan chose a Gaelic name – often pronounced Sore-ley – for the newborn.

She is expected to return to her ministerial role in March 2025, with Gillian Martin covering in her absence.

First Minister John Swinney wrote on X: “Warmest congratulations to you all and welcome to Somhairle. Enjoy this special time.”