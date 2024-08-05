For generations it provided work, housing and an escape from the desperate poverty and hopelessness that gripped Scotland.
When the cotton looms of New Lanark’s mill eventually fell silent, the 19th-century buildings which once represented a visionary dream fell into disrepair and began to collapse.
By the early 1970s, the mill and its associated homes – a remarkable example of industrial innovation and social reform – were tottering on the brink of being lost forever.
Today New Lanark founder Robert Owen’s vision of a thriving utopian community that combined manufacturing excellence with decent living conditions and education for workers’ children, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which attracts 400,000 visitors every year.
READ MORE: Call for permanent tribute to real-life 'Uncle Sam' in Scotland
Now an interactive heritage trail that promises to bring history to life for families and visitors of all ages has opened at the site on the banks of the River Clyde.
"Time Quest" is an immersive journey through New Lanark's rich history, blending the excitement of a treasure trail with the challenges of an escape room.
Participants will step into the shoes of Professor Amelia Swyft, a time-traveling explorer who has been stranded in the past due to a malfunctioning time machine. To help Professor Swyft return to the future, visitors must navigate through various locations in New Lanark, solving puzzles and collecting codes along the way.
Heritage Officer, Lydia Housley said: "'Time Quest' is an innovative and exciting adventure that has something for everyone.
"Acting as Professor Amelia Swyft in the interactive trail, I was eager to guide our visitors through New Lanark's rich heritage in a way that's never been done before.
"This really is a one-of-a-kind experience!"
"Time Quest" runs until September 1 and costs £15 for groups of up to five people.
Registration for all events and exhibitions can be made through our booking site: https://newlanark.digitickets.co.uk/tickets
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here