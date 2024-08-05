By the early 1970s, the mill and its associated homes – a remarkable example of industrial innovation and social reform – were tottering on the brink of being lost forever.

Today New Lanark founder Robert Owen’s vision of a thriving utopian community that combined manufacturing excellence with decent living conditions and education for workers’ children, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which attracts 400,000 visitors every year.

Now an interactive heritage trail that promises to bring history to life for families and visitors of all ages has opened at the site on the banks of the River Clyde.

"Time Quest" is an immersive journey through New Lanark's rich history, blending the excitement of a treasure trail with the challenges of an escape room.

Participants will step into the shoes of Professor Amelia Swyft, a time-traveling explorer who has been stranded in the past due to a malfunctioning time machine. To help Professor Swyft return to the future, visitors must navigate through various locations in New Lanark, solving puzzles and collecting codes along the way.

Heritage Officer, Lydia Housley said: "'Time Quest' is an innovative and exciting adventure that has something for everyone.

New Lanark World Heritage Site

"Acting as Professor Amelia Swyft in the interactive trail, I was eager to guide our visitors through New Lanark's rich heritage in a way that's never been done before.

"This really is a one-of-a-kind experience!"

"Time Quest" runs until September 1 and costs £15 for groups of up to five people.

Registration for all events and exhibitions can be made through our booking site: https://newlanark.digitickets.co.uk/tickets