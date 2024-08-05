McCormick was just 20-year-old when the abuse started with his first victim revealing that in 1978, he and his friends had been given cannabis and alcohol after going to his house.

He then woke up to find McCormick abusing him.

The second victim was also invited over for a sleepover and McCormick gave him cigarettes and alcohol before again abusing the victim as he slept.

In 1979, McCormick abused his third victim after plying him with alcohol and encouraging him to continue drinking. The offender again abuse his victim as he slept.

The fourth victim was then abused over a three year spell between 1994 and 1997. The abuse took place at McCormick’s home and in various other locations.

It began with the offender asking the boy questions of a sexual nature and showing him pornography before he began sexually abusing him.

McCormick pleaded guilty to four charges at the High Court in Glasgow in May and on August 5, he was sentenced to five years in custody.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Peter McCormick manipulated and exploited these young children in an abhorrent campaign of abuse.

“His victims have shown great courage and strength by coming forward and reporting him to the authorities.

“McCormick will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“We recognise the significant trauma caused by offending of this nature as well as the lifelong effects it can have.

“I would encourage all victims of similar offending – no matter how long ago it may have occurred – to come forward, report it and seek help.

“Scotland’s prosecution service is committed to securing justice for victims of child sexual abuse.”