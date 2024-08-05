Home to rich history, breathtaking scenery, warm Highland hospitality and the legend of the Loch Ness Monster - the Inverness and Loch Ness area welcomes more than 1.6 million visitors a year.
Now a new festival has been launched around the destination to celebrate the abundant natural beauty and multitude of outdoor activities that it has to offer.
From climbing, yoga, archery, sea kayaking, white-water sledging, fly fishing and axe throwing, to tours, cruises, litter picks, speaker events, wood carving and wild swimming, Loch and Land Festival has a packed programme of activities on offer.
The festival begins on October 25 and closes on November 3 with a mass Sunrise Skinny Dip at Loch Ness to raise funds for Trees for Life, a charity working to rewild the Scottish Highlands.
“The Inverness and Loch Ness area is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, and Loch and Land Festival will showcase the best of what the area has to offer,” explained Don Johnstone, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN), which is organising the festival.
READ MORE: New 'captivating' visitor attraction opens at Scottish World Heritage Site
The activities and events are being hosted by local businesses including In Your Element, Dolphin Spirit, The Ledge, Loch Ness Hub, Invercannich Farm, Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, Bowhunter Archery Woodland Activities, 42 Cycling, Alpkit and Ticket to Ride.
Additionally, Kingsmills Hotel, Palace Hotel and Glen Mhor Hotel will have offers on for visitors and locals alike.
Commenting on its involvement in the festival, Mike Dunthorne, Owner of outdoor adventure company In Your Element, said: “We spend every day enjoying the beauty that is right on our doorstep and the many activities that can be done here, so I can’t wait to welcome more adventurers as part of Loch and Land Festival.
“We’ll have canoe tours of Loch Ness; whitewater sledging on the River Moriston; come and try canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding sessions; a Glen Affric guided walking tour with lunch; and, to draw the festival to a close, a mass skinny dip in Loch Ness!”
Loch and Land Festival is sponsored by outdoor performance equipment and clothing brand Alpit.
Nick Smith, MD and Co-Founder of Alpkit, added: “The outdoors is our playground, and we are delighted to be sponsoring the Loch and Land Festival 2024. Home to our Inverness store, we are excited to help showcase and promote the year-round beauty of the Highlands and encourage people to go nice places and do good things.”
Don continued: “What makes our region truly special is that these activities are not confined to the festival alone and everyone can enjoy the same exhilarating experiences all year round. Whether you’re exploring the legendary trails around Loch Ness, kayaking on its mystical waters, or simply taking in the scenic vistas, there’s an adventure waiting for you in every season.
“We invite everyone to join us for the festival and discover the unique charm and endless possibilities of Inverness and Loch Ness. Experience the thrill, embrace the beauty, and make memories that will last a lifetime.”
For more information on Loch and Land Festival and links to book activities, please visit www.visitinvernesslochness.com/loch-and-land-festival.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here