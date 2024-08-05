From climbing, yoga, archery, sea kayaking, white-water sledging, fly fishing and axe throwing, to tours, cruises, litter picks, speaker events, wood carving and wild swimming, Loch and Land Festival has a packed programme of activities on offer.

The festival begins on October 25 and closes on November 3 with a mass Sunrise Skinny Dip at Loch Ness to raise funds for Trees for Life, a charity working to rewild the Scottish Highlands.

“The Inverness and Loch Ness area is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, and Loch and Land Festival will showcase the best of what the area has to offer,” explained Don Johnstone, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN), which is organising the festival.

The activities and events are being hosted by local businesses including In Your Element, Dolphin Spirit, The Ledge, Loch Ness Hub, Invercannich Farm, Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, Bowhunter Archery Woodland Activities, 42 Cycling, Alpkit and Ticket to Ride.

Additionally, Kingsmills Hotel, Palace Hotel and Glen Mhor Hotel will have offers on for visitors and locals alike.

Commenting on its involvement in the festival, Mike Dunthorne, Owner of outdoor adventure company In Your Element, said: “We spend every day enjoying the beauty that is right on our doorstep and the many activities that can be done here, so I can’t wait to welcome more adventurers as part of Loch and Land Festival.

“We’ll have canoe tours of Loch Ness; whitewater sledging on the River Moriston; come and try canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding sessions; a Glen Affric guided walking tour with lunch; and, to draw the festival to a close, a mass skinny dip in Loch Ness!”

The festival will draw to a close with a mass skinny dip in Loch Ness

Loch and Land Festival is sponsored by outdoor performance equipment and clothing brand Alpit.

Nick Smith, MD and Co-Founder of Alpkit, added: “The outdoors is our playground, and we are delighted to be sponsoring the Loch and Land Festival 2024. Home to our Inverness store, we are excited to help showcase and promote the year-round beauty of the Highlands and encourage people to go nice places and do good things.”

Don continued: “What makes our region truly special is that these activities are not confined to the festival alone and everyone can enjoy the same exhilarating experiences all year round. Whether you’re exploring the legendary trails around Loch Ness, kayaking on its mystical waters, or simply taking in the scenic vistas, there’s an adventure waiting for you in every season.

“We invite everyone to join us for the festival and discover the unique charm and endless possibilities of Inverness and Loch Ness. Experience the thrill, embrace the beauty, and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information on Loch and Land Festival and links to book activities, please visit www.visitinvernesslochness.com/loch-and-land-festival.