Stranraer-born McWilliam became IoD Scotland’s youngest nations director here in September 2022 and is only the second female leader of the venerable organisation, located at the former Royal College of Physicians on Edinburgh’s Queen Street.

Her appointment was seen as reflecting the change being seen across boardrooms and aimed to bring a unique viewpoint to the daunting range of challenges today’s business leaders face.

The institute, which received its Royal Charter in 1906 and includes directors from across the spectrum from media to manufacturing, e-business to the public and the third sector has seven branches in Scotland: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Central, Fife and Tayside, South of Scotland, Aberdeen, and the Highlands and Islands.

She continues to further an interest in the third sector that was espoused by her predecessor Louise Macdonald, who had been named Third Sector Director of the Year in the IoD UK Awards in 2016.

“I think my appointment reflects the changing direction in which the IoD is going,” she says. “At one point there may have been a perception the organisation was a bit ‘pale, male and stale’ and I’m keen its membership should reflect the diverse landscape of leaders – not just in Scotland but across the whole of the UK.”

She had previously been with Development Trusts Association Scotland (DTAS). “This sees large and small, rural and urban, mainland and island-based communities setting up development trusts to help their neighbourhoods through community-led activity, partnership working and enterprise,” she explains.

“It was, though, very focused on one particular area – community development and regeneration, looking at the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act, and I was ambitious enough to know that to climb the ladder I was going to have to not just expand my network but my own understanding of wider policy across Scotland.

“Essentially, I’m the face of the organisation north of the Border, supporting our members in Scotland and also promoting the IoD to those who aren’t yet members in the leadership and decision-making, cross-sector, cross-industry space across the country.”

After taking a BA in Public Relations and Marketing at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, McWilliam began her career as a community engagement officer at Dumfries and Galloway Council before moving via PR companies to DTAS and then the IoD.

Her trajectory has since been a swift one and she was recently one of only two Scottish leaders to be named at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower London in the Management Today UK awards of 35 Woman Under 35, which champion successful women in leadership positions making a significant impact across business.

“I’ve worked with many inspiring women throughout my career and I truly believe diversity of gender, thought, race and age are vital within leadership,” she says. “And, while we’re making progress in achieving a gender balance, we must go further to truly embed diversity and inclusion in our organisations. Only when we consciously do this will we notice a shift and true equity within the workplace.”

She adds that in future it would be her preference not to need an award solely for women as work progresses towards gender balance and equality.

McWilliam is grateful for the “really strong support” she’s had from those who have gone before her, such the IoD Scotland’s previous chair Aidan O’Carroll and David Watt (who for many years was synonymous with its Scottish branch) as well as from business representative organisations.

“I’ve been really struck by the collegiate, collaborative approach at all levels of operation here, from the Scottish Government down to community level.”

One of her priorities is the need for the UK and Scottish governments to “reset” their relationship and believes the General Election is an opportunity to do this.

“I have welcomed both the new Scottish Government and the new Secretary of State Ian Murray. I’m encouraged the Labour Party has shown a willingness to work in partnership with business leaders and I hope that continues as the government settles into its role.”

She has recently met with Murray and Under Secretary of State Kirsty McNeill and is confident the new teams provide positive opportunities for the business community.

The post-Covid world of working, she adds, is very different to what it was. “There’s now a real need for leaders to look at not only how they can deliver for their organisations and employees, but also for themselves.

“Being a leader can be a lonely place and being part of a network like the IoD helps to overcome that. Speaking to people, it seems that an overwhelming majority join the IoD because they want to connect with like-minded individuals and many are starting to miss the social and cultural aspect of being in the office and feeling part of a team.”

But she sees a willingness from leaders to embrace the new hybrid way of working and a recognition of the importance of work-life balance

Another important area that needs to be progressed is the importance of conscientious leadership.

“We need to think about what ‘good’ looks like from both a governance and purposeful leadership point of view. The IoD at UK level is currently consulting on a code of conduct for directors asking how we ensure a narrative that creates an inclusive and valued workplace environment.”

One of the biggest concerns for Scotland’s directors, she adds, is the continuing skills gap, a worry reflected in IoD Scotland’s recent State of the Nation survey 2024.

“We must also address the net-zero and environmental sustainability agenda and ensure we keep that front and centre, moving from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘must have’ approach –while continuing to embed principles of diversity and inclusion at the IoD and in our members’ organisations and not just have them as token gestures and tick boxes.”