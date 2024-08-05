Edinburgh residents are being asked if community payback orders are a better alternative to a prison sentence for people to pay for the crimes they commit.
The City of Edinburgh Council have given suggestions of the type of work that could be done by people convicted in court of crimes, with examples such as repairing headstones, developing kids playing areas and recycling projects including bicycles and outdoor furniture.
Community payback orders replaced community service in 2011 and the council are requesting responses from locals to give their views on the effectiveness of CPOs over jail sentences.
They are also asking residents to give ideas about organisations and community projects which could benefit from CPOs.
Read More:
- 'Little or no progress' on conditions in Scottish prisons
-
Seven children under age of 18 currently detained at Polmont YOI
-
Family of man who died in custody to sue prison service and prosecutors
Councillor Tim Pogson, Chair of Edinburgh Community Safety and Justice Partnership, said: “Community Payback Orders offer a robust alternative to a prison sentence and allow people to pay back for their crimes through doing unpaid work in the community. We are always keen to develop unpaid work opportunities in the capital and the views of our citizens are crucial to this process.
“Past examples of unpaid work include community clear ups, repainting community centres and the ‘Brake the Cycle’ scheme, whereby individuals undertaking CPOs have repaired bicycles for reuse as part of community projects. CPOs support participants to learn new skills and gain confidence in themselves and their wider community, all of which contributes to reducing reoffending.
“Through this consultation we want to open up discussion with communities about unpaid work opportunities which is key to properly understanding how CPOs help not only the individuals undertaking unpaid work, but the tangible benefits these bring to communities across our capital city.”
This consultation is open until Monday 9 Sept 2024.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here