Community payback orders replaced community service in 2011 and the council are requesting responses from locals to give their views on the effectiveness of CPOs over jail sentences.

They are also asking residents to give ideas about organisations and community projects which could benefit from CPOs.

Councillor Tim Pogson, Chair of Edinburgh Community Safety and Justice Partnership, said: “Community Payback Orders offer a robust alternative to a prison sentence and allow people to pay back for their crimes through doing unpaid work in the community. We are always keen to develop unpaid work opportunities in the capital and the views of our citizens are crucial to this process.

“Past examples of unpaid work include community clear ups, repainting community centres and the ‘Brake the Cycle’ scheme, whereby individuals undertaking CPOs have repaired bicycles for reuse as part of community projects. CPOs support participants to learn new skills and gain confidence in themselves and their wider community, all of which contributes to reducing reoffending.

“Through this consultation we want to open up discussion with communities about unpaid work opportunities which is key to properly understanding how CPOs help not only the individuals undertaking unpaid work, but the tangible benefits these bring to communities across our capital city.”

This consultation is open until Monday 9 Sept 2024.