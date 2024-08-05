A pedestrian who died in a fatal collision on the M74 has been named as 18-year-old Christopher Keenan.
The teenager died after officers had received reports of a man walking southbound on the motorway in Lanarkshire.
That was near junction six for Hamilton at around 3.10am on Saturday, August 3 and the collision involving a HGV happened a short time later. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have now paid tribute to him and described him as an ‘inspiration’ and someone who will be greatly missed by everyone.
They said: “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences. Christopher was a much loved son, brother, grandson and cousin. He was an inspiration to all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.”
Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing with police continuing to urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen Christopher walking along the roadway prior to the collision to get in touch with them as soon as possible.
Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts remain with Christopher's family and friends at this very difficult time.
“I am urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw Christopher walking along the roadway, and has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.
“We would also like to see any dashcam footage taken around the time of the collision on the M74 between junctions six and seven.
“Anyone with information should contact us by calling 101, quoting reference 0512 of 3 August.”
