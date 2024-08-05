He then travelled another 500 miles via Amsterdam and Newcastle with his dad Richard joining him for the final leg of the journey back to Edinburgh and they both arrived back at the yard together on Friday August 2.

Milo had set a fundraising target of £1 per mile and he’s already smashed that by raising £1500. That will also be bolstered by his dad’s employer Natwest, who will donate an additional £500 through its community cashback scheme.

The challenge was completed over the summer holidays with Milo off from his job teaching in a primary school, and he admits he had to be a bit more careful because of his own health issues.

He had to consider his limitations and built the route around that but completed the challenge successfully.

But he’s proud he’s managed to complete the challenge he set for himself and is confident it will be a big help to The Yard moving forward.

Milo said: “I’ve been acutely aware of The Yard's impact for many years but since becoming a primary school teacher, the difference the charity makes has come into sharper focus.

“I saw the summer holiday as the ideal opportunity to use my cycle challenge to help The Yard do more of what they do best, supporting young people with disabilities and additional needs, and their families.

“There’s no doubt that I had to consider my limitations and plan the route around my health challenges, but it was otherwise just a case of getting on with it and powering on. Arriving back at The Yard and being reminded of how amazing a place it is made it all worthwhile.”

The Yard is a Scottish charity which supports disabled children and young people up to the age of 25 through adventure play. They were founded in 1996 and offer creative and inclusive play experiences in a well-supported environment, alongside wraparound support for the whole family.

Their flagship centre in Edinburgh was refurbished by BBC’s DIY SOS The Big Build in 2012, and they then expanded with the opening of The Yard Dundee in 2015 and The Yard Fife in 2016, with further plans to move into the West of Scotland in the future.

Milo’s mum Katrina has been the receptionist at The Yard Edinburgh for 10 years and couldn’t hide her pride at what her son had achieved, particularly having lived with epilepsy from the age of eight and his other health concerns.

She added: “To say we are proud of Milo is a huge understatement. He is one in a million in so many ways.

“Milo was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of eight and lives with a hypoxic brain injury but otherwise gets on with life and is always pushing himself to do more. He’s loved this latest adventure and the freedom he’s had along the way. While facing his own health difficulties, he’s so resilient and always moving forward. In many ways, he is the embodiment of The Yard. His cycle challenge has been brilliant for The Yard but also wonderful for Milo - we are exceptionally proud!”

That pride was echoed by Celine Sinclair, the CEO of the yard, who thanked Milo for his efforts and branded him an inspiration to others.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful that Milo chose to embark on this epic endeavour for The Yard. As well as raising a significant sum for our charity, which will allow the young people we support to enjoy their own adventures, his journey will inspire countless other young people and show that, even in the face of adversity, we can always strive for more and make a difference to others. Milo, we thank you and applaud you!”