An Edinburgh primary school teacher who lives with a brain injury and epilepsy has completed a 1,000 mile challenge to raise funds for a disabled children’s charity.
Milo Trainor Moss has spent the last four weeks completing the adventurous solo cycle across Europe in support of The Yard, where his mother works. The 28-year-old also has a cardiac implanted device after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in 2020, and he cycled 500 miles from Gothenburg to Hamburg.
He then travelled another 500 miles via Amsterdam and Newcastle with his dad Richard joining him for the final leg of the journey back to Edinburgh and they both arrived back at the yard together on Friday August 2.
Milo had set a fundraising target of £1 per mile and he’s already smashed that by raising £1500. That will also be bolstered by his dad’s employer Natwest, who will donate an additional £500 through its community cashback scheme.
Read More:
-
'Ground-breaking' Uni project partners future filmmakers with local charities
-
Scots charity launches service to help care-experienced youngsters live independently
-
How businesses can help charities overcome cost of living crisis
The challenge was completed over the summer holidays with Milo off from his job teaching in a primary school, and he admits he had to be a bit more careful because of his own health issues.
He had to consider his limitations and built the route around that but completed the challenge successfully.
But he’s proud he’s managed to complete the challenge he set for himself and is confident it will be a big help to The Yard moving forward.
Milo said: “I’ve been acutely aware of The Yard's impact for many years but since becoming a primary school teacher, the difference the charity makes has come into sharper focus.
“I saw the summer holiday as the ideal opportunity to use my cycle challenge to help The Yard do more of what they do best, supporting young people with disabilities and additional needs, and their families.
“There’s no doubt that I had to consider my limitations and plan the route around my health challenges, but it was otherwise just a case of getting on with it and powering on. Arriving back at The Yard and being reminded of how amazing a place it is made it all worthwhile.”
The Yard is a Scottish charity which supports disabled children and young people up to the age of 25 through adventure play. They were founded in 1996 and offer creative and inclusive play experiences in a well-supported environment, alongside wraparound support for the whole family.
Their flagship centre in Edinburgh was refurbished by BBC’s DIY SOS The Big Build in 2012, and they then expanded with the opening of The Yard Dundee in 2015 and The Yard Fife in 2016, with further plans to move into the West of Scotland in the future.
Milo’s mum Katrina has been the receptionist at The Yard Edinburgh for 10 years and couldn’t hide her pride at what her son had achieved, particularly having lived with epilepsy from the age of eight and his other health concerns.
She added: “To say we are proud of Milo is a huge understatement. He is one in a million in so many ways.
“Milo was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of eight and lives with a hypoxic brain injury but otherwise gets on with life and is always pushing himself to do more. He’s loved this latest adventure and the freedom he’s had along the way. While facing his own health difficulties, he’s so resilient and always moving forward. In many ways, he is the embodiment of The Yard. His cycle challenge has been brilliant for The Yard but also wonderful for Milo - we are exceptionally proud!”
That pride was echoed by Celine Sinclair, the CEO of the yard, who thanked Milo for his efforts and branded him an inspiration to others.
She said: “We are incredibly grateful that Milo chose to embark on this epic endeavour for The Yard. As well as raising a significant sum for our charity, which will allow the young people we support to enjoy their own adventures, his journey will inspire countless other young people and show that, even in the face of adversity, we can always strive for more and make a difference to others. Milo, we thank you and applaud you!”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here