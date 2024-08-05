Edinburgh community radio station EHFM has launched a new café and studio in Leith.
After six years of broadcasting from multi-arts venue Summerhall, EHFM has moved its operations to a unit on Great Junction Street, previously Spilt Milk, under the new name Ground Floor.
Located above a complex of rehearsal spaces, recording studios and retailer Drum Central — the café is operated by EHFM, with all the profits going towards funding the community radio station’s activities.
Open seven days a week, Ground Floor serves specialty coffee, pastries and an exclusive topped focaccia offering provided by local restaurant Alby’s.
Ground Floor also accommodates EHFM’s new custom-built, soundproofed studio which hosts the station’s broadcasts and podcast recording facilities.
EHFM co-founder and Director Jamie Pettinger says: “After six years of broadcasting from Summerhall, this feels like a new chapter for the station.
"We hope that the move will allow our listeners to engage with us more in the real world, and the cafe can provide a stable source of income in these financially uncertain times.
"We’re so excited to situate ourselves in the creative community of Leith, an area in which many of our presenters are already very active. It feels like such a natural move for us!”
Founded in 2018, EHFM was set up as a digital platform for local creative souls to express themselves. Since then, the community radio station built up a community of presenters and volunteers who allow it to broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Its programming approach is broad, playing anything from club to Scottish traditional music and spoken word to panel discussions.
