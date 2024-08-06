READ MORE: Middle East firm withdraws takeover interest in Wood

The growth of MadeBrave has coincided with a move to a new office at The Social Hub in Glasgow city centre from its previous base in Bridgeton in the east end. Alongside its recent success at the Marketing Society Awards, which saw MadeBrave =named agency of the year, Mr Dobbie said the firm has entered a “significant new phase”.

“We’re always looking to evolve our working environment and practices and strive to lead the way,” Mr Dobbie said.

“Our move to The Social Hub is a strategic decision that will allow us to leverage their 17 global locations to better serve our international client base while providing our team with greater flexibility, access to better amenities, and a vibrant creative community.”

Stephen Weir, the firm’s financial director, said: “After an unpredictable period post-Covid, we’ve emerged stronger than ever. Our robust revenues signal a promising trajectory of sustained growth and stability, which is encouraging.

“With an eye on the future and a foothold in the global market, we hope to continue on this path of success – delivering creative excellence and value for our clients around the world, supported by our new partners and ‘home’, The Social Hub.”

MadeBrave said it was currently recruiting for several roles – client services director, project manager, art director, and copy writer – to support its growth ambitions.