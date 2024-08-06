A Glasgow-based creative agency has highlighted growth in the US and Europe, the Middle East and Africa as it reported “robust” revenues and announced a move to a new city centre office.
MadeBrave, which is led by Andrew Dobbie who founded the firm in 2012, has reported a near-40% rise in revenue to £6.4 million. The rise in turnover came as the firm attracted global brands such as VELUX, KPMG, and Pfizer to its roster, as it focused on expanding its client base outside the UK. More than half of its revenue now comes from the US and EMEA.
READ MORE: Middle East firm withdraws takeover interest in Wood
The growth of MadeBrave has coincided with a move to a new office at The Social Hub in Glasgow city centre from its previous base in Bridgeton in the east end. Alongside its recent success at the Marketing Society Awards, which saw MadeBrave =named agency of the year, Mr Dobbie said the firm has entered a “significant new phase”.
“We’re always looking to evolve our working environment and practices and strive to lead the way,” Mr Dobbie said.
“Our move to The Social Hub is a strategic decision that will allow us to leverage their 17 global locations to better serve our international client base while providing our team with greater flexibility, access to better amenities, and a vibrant creative community.”
READ MORE: Magnet project raises hopes for troubled Sauchiehall Street
Stephen Weir, the firm’s financial director, said: “After an unpredictable period post-Covid, we’ve emerged stronger than ever. Our robust revenues signal a promising trajectory of sustained growth and stability, which is encouraging.
“With an eye on the future and a foothold in the global market, we hope to continue on this path of success – delivering creative excellence and value for our clients around the world, supported by our new partners and ‘home’, The Social Hub.”
MadeBrave said it was currently recruiting for several roles – client services director, project manager, art director, and copy writer – to support its growth ambitions.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here