Plans for the creative centre of a "vibrant new quarter for people to live and work" in a Scottish city have been unveiled.
The proposals cover 70,000 square feet of shops, offices and restaurants and bars.
The Forth Ports plan for Leith is the next phase of the wider Harbour 31 development proposals for the area and a consultation is being held for the “exciting new creative and commercial hub” next to FirstStage Studios.
It will be at the centre of a development of over 330 new homes.
More details of the development have been released and members of the public are invited to comment before August 20, while a second consultation event is expected to be announced soon.
Pamela Smyth, chief legal and property officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: "This application is the next part of the Harbour 31 vision to create a vibrant new quarter for people to live, work in and enjoy as new green jobs come to Leith.
"Leith is quickly transitioning into a leading renewables hub and coupled with the benefits which can now be gained as the Forth Green Freeport, this will completely regenerate the area."
READ MORE:
Permission sought to build hundreds of houses in Scottish city
Famous Scottish swing bridge reopens after refurbishment
Forth Ports' chief to quit after 'most challenging' decision
The proposals have been designed by gfivethree architects. Forth Ports said: "The proposed business development site, situated to the east of Edinburgh Dock, is currently used for industrial port activities.
"The redevelopment of the site will provide flexible business accommodation designed to meet the needs of the creative industry which has a growing role in the area’s economy, businesses which support port operations as well as a broad range of other businesses from the wider economy seeking accommodation in the area. Ancillary food, drink and retail premises are also proposed."
Forth Ports also said: "A second and final consultation event will be held in due course and at that event we will set out how we have responded to the feedback we have received."
Details of the consultation event will be posted at www.harbour31.com when confirmed.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here