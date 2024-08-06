The Forth Ports plan for Leith is the next phase of the wider Harbour 31 development proposals for the area and a consultation is being held for the “exciting new creative and commercial hub” next to FirstStage Studios.

It will be at the centre of a development of over 330 new homes.

More details of the development have been released and members of the public are invited to comment before August 20, while a second consultation event is expected to be announced soon.

Comments on the plans are invited (Image: gfivethree)

Pamela Smyth, chief legal and property officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: "This application is the next part of the Harbour 31 vision to create a vibrant new quarter for people to live, work in and enjoy as new green jobs come to Leith.

"Leith is quickly transitioning into a leading renewables hub and coupled with the benefits which can now be gained as the Forth Green Freeport, this will completely regenerate the area."

The proposals have been designed by gfivethree architects. Forth Ports said: "The proposed business development site, situated to the east of Edinburgh Dock, is currently used for industrial port activities.

How the new creative quarter might look (Image: gfivethree)

"The redevelopment of the site will provide flexible business accommodation designed to meet the needs of the creative industry which has a growing role in the area’s economy, businesses which support port operations as well as a broad range of other businesses from the wider economy seeking accommodation in the area. Ancillary food, drink and retail premises are also proposed."

Forth Ports also said: "A second and final consultation event will be held in due course and at that event we will set out how we have responded to the feedback we have received."

Details of the consultation event will be posted at www.harbour31.com when confirmed.