Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday dropped slightly on the week to an average of 288p/kg and sold to 323p/kg, while bullocks rose by 8p/kg on the week to an average of 283p/kg and sold to 316p/kg, and young bulls rose by 7p to an average of 266p/kg and sold to 321p/kg.

Cast beef and dairy cows averaged 208p/kg and 151p/kg respectively, with the former price representing a 13p/kg rise on the week. Prime lambs continued their excellent recent trade by averaging 329p/kg and selling to 571p/kg or £230/head, while lowland ewes averaged £157/head and sold to £245/head. And hill ewes rose slightly on the week to an average of £81/head and sold to &162/head for Cheviots.

Lambs at Ayr yesterday were also dearer on the week, averaging 311p/kg and selling to £174 for a Beltex from Knockterra or 358p/kg for the same breed from Drummullan. Cast ewes sold to £312 for a Texel from Humeston while tups sold to £189 for the same breed from Shallochpark. Hill ewes sold to £154/head for Cheviots from Burnhouse, who also led the Cheviot mules at £184, with Blackies peaking at £130/head for Middleton and Scotch Mules selling to £174 for Knockewart.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to an average of 294p/kg and sold to 432p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks were virtually unchanged at 280p/kg and sold to 288p/kg, again for a Limousin, and cast beef and dairy cows averaged 168p/kg and 192p/kg respectively. In line with national trends, lambs rose again to an overage of 315p/kg and sold to £200/head or 465p/kg, while cast ewes rose by £13/head to an average of £114/head and sold to £278 for a Texel. And Blackies peaked at £148.

Dumfries yesterday saw a sharp trade for a mixed show, with Charolais cross heifers from High Auchneel seeking to £1,580/head and the same breed from Belridding. Bullocks sold to £1,520/head for Aberdeen Angus crosses from Kirkbride or to 322p/kg for Killervan, and bulls peaked at £1,560/head or at 322p/kg for Hartbush. In the cast ring, beef and dairy cows sold to £1,938 for Kirkhill and £1,343 for Philgowan respectively. And prime cattle peaked at 330p/kg for Yett.

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 294p/kg and sold to 316p/kg, while heifers averaged 300p/kg and sold to 332p/kg, and young bulls averaged 230p/kg and sold to 298p/kg. Cast cows averaged 203p/kg and sold to 241p/kg or £2,009 gross. Lambs echoed national trends by rising slightly to 320p/kg and sold to £189/head for Beltexes, and cast sheep averaged a healthy £128/head and sold to £267/head for Texel ewes. Heavy Ewes averaged £160, Light Ewes sold to £187 for Cheviots and averaged £124/head.