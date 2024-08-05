An EasyJet flight from Glasgow Airport was forced to divert back to the airport after spending more than an hour in the air.
EasyJet flight EZY439 departed Glasgow at approximately 6am on Thursday morning bound for Jersey in the Channel Islands.
After around one hour and 20 minutes in the air - having covered a distance of approximately 470 miles - the plane returned to Glasgow after failing to land in Jersey.
Flight tracking data suggests the plane made three attempts to land in Jersey before diverting back to Glasgow.
The plane landed back at Glasgow Airport at 8:39am on Thursday morning, over two-and-a-half hours after it first departed.
EasyJet confirmed that the plane was unable to land in Jersey due to poor weather. Due to an unfavourable forecast on the island, the flight was subsequently cancelled.
#U2439 had an unfortunate round trip to Jersey yesterday after being unable to land due to poor weather. The METAR at the time indicated 200m visibility, fog, and broken clouds at 0 feet. https://t.co/KXblwINbBf— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 2, 2024
Did you notice the teardrop shaped pattern the aircraft flew before… pic.twitter.com/xSTZTKlviB
A spokesperson for EasyJet told The Herald: “Due to low visibility conditions in Jersey on Thursday, flight EZY439 from Glasgow to Jersey was required to divert back to Glasgow and as the forecast was not set to improve unfortunately the flight was unable to operate.
“While this was outside of our control we are sorry for the inconvenience caused and did all we could to minimise the impact of the weather disruption, providing hotel accommodation and meals for those who needed them and the option of a refund or to be rebooked onto the next available flight.
“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”
