The building faces the River Clyde and sits close to Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Reports suggest crews arrived at the scene at 8pm tonight.

(Image: Paul Sweeney tweet)

MSP Paul Sweeney said: “Another fire at the historic Carlton Place terrace.

“This one is more severe and has taken hold in a section of the roof.

“Thankfully, the firefighters have contained the fire in the attic space and are bringing it under control.

“We need urgent council intervention to save it now.”

Images on X show the roof on fire with flames ripping through the structure.



It is understood that there are both residential and business properties in the area around Carlton Place.

(Image: Fire at Carlton Place)

Social media users took to X to share images of the fire.

(Image: Fire on Carlton Place)

