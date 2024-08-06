Jill McNicol, Student Recruitment and Marketing Manager for the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) helps students progress from school to work, college, training and university every year.

She said that one of the most important messages for families on Results Day is remembering that there is more than one path to success. It will look different for each student.

Some students who have applied to university but haven’t received an offer on Results Day will be entered into Clearing. Once a student’s application status has been updated on UCAS, they can search for available courses.

Ms McNicol said it is always smartest for students to contact the provider directly when they find a course that interests them, as they may be able to secure a verbal offer straightaway.

But, she added, university isn’t the only option available or the only way to put recently-earned SQA credentials to use.

“If you want to start studying while keeping your career options open, a Higher National Certificate (HNC) or Higher National Diploma (HND) course might be ideal.

“These courses typically have lower entry requirements than a degree and can serve as a pathway to many university degree programmes.”

She said that HNC and HND courses at a UHI campus or other colleges can give students a “fast-track” option to enter a second—or third-year degree programme. They can also help secure employment, as many courses are designed with specific careers in mind.

UHI offers advice on how specific courses can help students progress and plan their route through college or university.

UHI HNC Social Sciences graduate Jacob Buchan. (Image: Tim Winterburn and UHI)

Care-experienced graduate Jacob Buchan, who studied at UHI Moray, now works as a Support Practitioner at the same employer where he completed a placement during his studies.

He said that his qualifications gave him a clear roadmap.

“From a level 5 pathway course, I moved on to an NC and then, with the support of UHI, onto the HNC Social Services. I loved the nurturing atmosphere at UHI where staff and your classmates genuinely care about each other.”

If none of that sounds right, however, Ms McNicol said there is no harm in taking the time to make sure the next step is the right one.

“Taking a year out before starting university can be a fantastic decision.

“It allows you time to gain work experience, decide precisely what you want to study, and even re-sit exams if you’re not satisfied with your results and many of our campuses and learning centres offer Highers in-person and online.

“During a gap year, you can also save money to support yourself when you eventually begin your university or college journey.”

Whatever the results, Ms McNicol said that students and parents shouldn’t feel overwhelmed and stressed the importance of keeping the future in perspective.

“It's natural to feel a mix of emotions. For many, these grades will open the door to exciting new opportunities and mark a clear path forward in their academic journey. For others, the results might not be what they hoped for, and the days ahead may bring challenges as they explore alternative paths to achieve their goals.

“This is just one step in your journey, and there are many options and support available to help you find the right path.

“Stay positive and take each moment as it comes; the future is full of possibilities.”

In addition to the national helplines available to students on Results Day, individual colleges and universities are also available to help students who have a condition or unconditional offer, or who are considering applying for a course.

UHI has expert advisors available on Monday to Friday between 9am to 5pm, as well as extended hours on Tuesday 6 August, Wednesday 7 August and Thursday 15 August until 6pm.