Police Scotland are appealing for information after a deliberate fire in Edinburgh which they say has caused ‘significant’ damage to a number of premises in the area.
The fire broke out at Straiton Retail Park, Loanhead in Midlothian and emergency services were called to the scene at around 9pm on Monday night. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire but police are treating it at wilful.
They say several businesses will be unable to function because of it and there is plenty of damage to premises.
They are now asking anyone who was in the area at the time to speak to police, particularly if they have dashcam footage which may show anything suspicious.
Read More:
-
-
Aircraft incident at Glasgow Airport sparks emergency response
Detective Constable Garry Mauran said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the fire which has caused significant damage and loss of business to several premises in the area.
“We are treating the fire as wilful and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.
“I would also appeal to motorists who may have dash cam footage from around that time to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3867of Monday, 5 August 2024 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here