They say several businesses will be unable to function because of it and there is plenty of damage to premises.

They are now asking anyone who was in the area at the time to speak to police, particularly if they have dashcam footage which may show anything suspicious.

Detective Constable Garry Mauran said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the fire which has caused significant damage and loss of business to several premises in the area.

“We are treating the fire as wilful and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.

“I would also appeal to motorists who may have dash cam footage from around that time to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3867of Monday, 5 August 2024 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”