Nine appliances in total, including two high-reach vehicles, were sent to the address to extinguish the blaze.

Carlton Place, Glasgow currently ablaze this pic.twitter.com/9plrFRoGPI — Dekz (@Dekunle27) August 6, 2024

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a single high-reach vehicle was still at the scene on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.04pm on Monday 5 August to reports of a building fire on Carlton Place, Glasgow.

“At its height, operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and two high-reach vehicles to the scene.

“Firefighters are working to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting the roof of a three-storey derelict building.”