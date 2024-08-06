Firefighters have been battling through the night to put out a blaze at a derelict property in Glasgow.

Crews were alerted to the fire in a derelict three-storey building in Carlton Place just after 8pm on Monday night.

Nine appliances in total, including two high-reach vehicles, were sent to the address to extinguish the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a single high-reach vehicle was still at the scene on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.04pm on Monday 5 August to reports of a building fire on Carlton Place, Glasgow.

“At its height, operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and two high-reach vehicles to the scene.

“Firefighters are working to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting the roof of a three-storey derelict building.”