Information published by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) for the 2023/34 school year shows a gap of 17.1 percentage points in the Higher pass rate between those from the richest and poorest parts of Scotland. This is higher than last year, when the gap was 16 percentage points, and also higher than at any point since the new versions of qualifications were introduced.

The most recent statistics show that the Higher pass rate for pupils from the most affluent 20% of Scotland stood at 82.2 percent, whereas the same figure for those from the most deprived 20% of the country was just 65.1 percent.

The National 5 attainment gap has also risen, increasing from 15.6 percentage points last year to 17.2 percentage points in the latest set of results. This is higher than all previous years. The overall pass rate for National 5 also fell from 78.9 percent to 77.2 percent.

At Advanced Higher level, the attainment gap increased from 11.5 percentage points in 2023 to 15.5 percentage points this year, while the pass rate dropped from 80.2 percent to 75.3 percent.

The Higher attainment gap fell to its lowest recorded level in 2020, when it stood at just 6.4 percentage points, while the National 5 and Advanced Higher gaps that year were also at all-time lows of 7.9 percentage points and 2.8 percentage points respectively. This occurred after exams were cancelled and grades were awarded based on the work students had completed throughout the year.

Since then, the gaps at National 5 and Higher increased each year as normal examination arrangements have been gradually reintroduced.

The attainment gap at Advanced Higher actually fell between 2022 and 2023, but this was only because the pass rates for the most affluent pupils fell much more than those for pupils from the most deprived areas.

The release of results was also affected by problems that saw young people across the country receive blank results emails, while others reported that text messages with exam results did not arrive. The SQA has acknowledged this problem and reissued the emails, which The Herald understands are now arriving with the correct information.

Fiona Robertson, Chief Executive of the SQA and Scotland's Chief Examining Officer, said:

"Our warmest congratulations to the 145,000 learners across Scotland whose achievements are being celebrated today. They can be rightly proud of their positive performance."

The SQA also argued that "comparisons with other years should be treated with caution".

