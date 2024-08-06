Ukrainian Independence Day celebrates the hard-won freedom and ongoing resilience of the Ukrainian people.

There is plenty for people to enjoy throughout the day and AUGB are hoping people can come along and ‘share the spirit of Ukrainian Independence day.

Why is there an event happening?

The event is happening to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. It commemorates the day they declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The holiday has grown in importance to Ukrainians around the world since the Russian invasion began two years ago.

The organisers of the event say they are hoping to celebrate the warm welcome Scotland has given to Ukrainians since the war started and give back to the Glasgow community.

The event will take place on August 24 (Image: AUGB)

Where and when is it?

The event will take place at Victoria Park in Glasgow on Saturday, August 24.

It will run from 12pm to 4pm.

What events will be taking place on the day?

A lot will happen throughout the day and people are encouraged to bring a picnic along with them to enjoy in Victoria Park.

It is a family friendly event and will have Ukrainian art workshops, magic shows and balloon modelling, face painting, various sporting activities including volleyball, football, tennis and yoga, fun games such as tug of war and there will also be a fire engine in attendance as well as a model boat club.

Glasgow Warriors, reining United Rugby Championship champions, will also be in attendance for people to meet.

Music will be provided by talented Ukrainian artists.