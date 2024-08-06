An event to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day will take place in Glasgow on Saturday, August 27, with the organisers of it saying it is an opportunity to give back to the local community who have supported them over a difficult couple of years.
The event is being put on by the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), who are urging people to come along and help them celebrate Ukraine and Scotland. The day is advertised as family friendly and celebrates an important day for Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian Independence Day celebrates the hard-won freedom and ongoing resilience of the Ukrainian people.
There is plenty for people to enjoy throughout the day and AUGB are hoping people can come along and ‘share the spirit of Ukrainian Independence day.
Read More:
- ‘Beloved’ bear rescued from war in Ukraine dies in Scottish zoo
-
Ukraine and Scotland team up for citizen archaeology project
Why is there an event happening?
The event is happening to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. It commemorates the day they declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The holiday has grown in importance to Ukrainians around the world since the Russian invasion began two years ago.
The organisers of the event say they are hoping to celebrate the warm welcome Scotland has given to Ukrainians since the war started and give back to the Glasgow community.
Where and when is it?
The event will take place at Victoria Park in Glasgow on Saturday, August 24.
It will run from 12pm to 4pm.
What events will be taking place on the day?
A lot will happen throughout the day and people are encouraged to bring a picnic along with them to enjoy in Victoria Park.
It is a family friendly event and will have Ukrainian art workshops, magic shows and balloon modelling, face painting, various sporting activities including volleyball, football, tennis and yoga, fun games such as tug of war and there will also be a fire engine in attendance as well as a model boat club.
Glasgow Warriors, reining United Rugby Championship champions, will also be in attendance for people to meet.
Music will be provided by talented Ukrainian artists.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here