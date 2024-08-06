As of this summer in Glasgow, however, it's artisan dairy rather than Daleks you can expect to find at these tiny spaces on different sides of the city, where two new foodie businesses have opened in the space of just two months.

Here's all you need to know about what's waiting behind their doors.

Wee Knob of Butter

At Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Great Western Road

This butter brand has been on the go since 2021 when founder Jules Bal decided to utilise tricks of the trade passed down by generations of his family in France to create a range of artisan products.

Soon joined by business partner, Kieran Woods became regulars at Farmers' Markets across Scotland as well as supplying a number of high profile bakeries and restaurants with wholesale products.

Their name was changed from Oui Knob to Wee Knob earlier this year, in a nod to their Glasgow home and the local dialect.

Choosing a quirky setting for their first permanent shop, Wee Knob last month took over a police box close to the entrance of the Glasgow Botanic Gardens which was previously operated by Mrs Falafel.

There they sell packs of their classic salted, garlic and herb and honey cinnamon butters as well as coffees, pastries and picnic boxes.

Bal said: "We are thrilled to open Scotland’s first Butter Box, which marks the next step in Wee Knob’s journey.

"The Butter Box provides a dedicated space for our customers and butter enthusiasts to explore and enjoy our produce, whether that’s in the form of our take-home butter batons or through sampling one of our curated Wee Knob picnic boxes.

"Like Wee Knob, the Butter Box is a bit of fun and all about doing things differently.

"We can’t wait to engage directly with our customers, offering them an opportunity to experience our butter in a truly unique setting – in the beautiful surroundings of the Botanic Gardens."

Bal also owns Le Petit Coq on Byres Road where he and his team specialise in filled baguettes that are given a healthy slathering of Wee Knob butter.

Pictured: The Cheesebox opened this week in Glasgow's Merchant City (Image: Newsquest)

The Cheesebox

64A Wilson Street, Merchant City

Opened just this week on Wilson Street in Merchant City, at this police box eatery it's all about gooey, melted cheese.

The star of the show at the Cheesebox is the Raclette sandwiches, made with warm Swiss cheese scraped straight from the wheel onto thick slabs of bread.

Business owners and childhood best friends Robert Kieszek and Sebastian Masian said: "Taste the Alps in Glasgow, served straight from the cheese wheel at the Cheese Box, Merchant City.

"Cheesy chat, cheesy jokes... and quality coffees and teas to wash all cheesy goodness down."

Another specialty at the Cheesebox is a "typical street food brought to you from Poland straight to Glasgow" in the form of Zapiekanka.

"Our baguette has undergone a magical transformation," the duo, who grew up in Poland, continued.

"Picture this: a crispy baguette, magically filled with the freshest, most vibrant vegetables, then zapped with a tasty Gouda and Mozzarella cheeses, turning it into an irresistible cheesy baguette."

The menu at the Cheesebox will rotate on a monthly basis with new specials introduced in each cycle.

