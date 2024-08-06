A demo has been organised at George Square on September 7 which has been backed by Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Scotland has so far remained clear of any of the trouble that has been taking place and the Scottish Secretary hopes that stays that way but promised that any violence will be dealt with.

He insists the riots that have been taking place are ‘intolerable’ and he has spoken to Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell and promised that she and her officers have their full support.

Read More:

He said: “The hate-fuelled violence and thuggery we have seen in the last few days across parts of the country is unacceptable and intolerable.

“Two messages must be made clear - that those responsible for violence and rioting will face the full force of the law, and that the politics of hate and division can never win.

“I know that many communities in Scotland are concerned that violence may spread here. We do know that misinformation has been spread about events in Scotland.

“I spoke to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland today and made clear to her that she and her officers have my full support. I am reassured that Police Scotland do not have any specific intelligence that disorder is likely in Scotland at this point, but we must not be complacent. The Chief Constable is in close touch with her counterparts across the UK, including to share information, and of course mutual aid arrangements are available between forces across the UK.”

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has already promised that religious buildings will be protected, while Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney made similar comments when he met with representatives from Scottish Refugee Council (SRC), the Muslim Council of Scotland (MCoS) and members of the wider Scottish Muslim community at Edinburgh Central Mosque.

It’s something that Mr Murray agrees with and he has revealed that many minority communities in Scotland have already expressed concerns about the situation because of the ongoing issues south of the border.

He reiterated his view that there is no place in Scotland for violence, hate and xenophobia and promised that it wouldn’t be tolerated.

He added: “Many minority ethnic communities in Scotland have expressed concerns about their own safety. I have today written to religious leaders to give them my absolute assurance that I will do everything possible to support them at this difficult time. I know that the Chief Constable is aware of their concerns and has already taken steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Scotland’s communities.

“There is no place in Scotland for this sort of violence, hate and xenophobia. We simply will not tolerate it.”