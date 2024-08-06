Scots chef Nick Nairn has announced the lineup for a festival taking place later this month at the 'foodie haven' of Port of Menteith.
Following the success of the first foodies festival in 2019, the event will take place across the weekend of Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, promising an 'unforgettable celebration' of the finest in food, local producers and community spirit.
Nairn will be joined by the likes of Tom Lewis of Mhor for chef demos throughout the weekend at the newly revamped Nick Nairn Cook School which welcomed its first students in January following a three-year closure as a result of flood damage.
Around the site, which is also home to the Nick's dining venue, visitors can explore stands from various small producers, including Mhor Bread, Angels Dare Cocktails, Leckie Farm Eggs, Greenpea Studio, Good Life Farming, Milk & Honey Ice Cream, Allan’s Chilli’s, Fodder & Farm, and the chef's own gin and polytunnel plant stand.
Read more:
-
Nick Nairn to reopen 'state-of-the art' cookery school after three year closure
-
Exploring the unlikely connections between AI technology, whisky and art
-
I failed to appreciate why the Isle of Skye is so enchanting until now
Elsewhere the festival will feature an alfresco seafood bar with smoked and roasted meats from the Traeger grill, prepared by Andy Turnbull, Head Chef at Nairns Bridge of Allan, and Nick Parkes.
Tables at the Nick's at Port of Menteith restaurant will be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout both days with 40 indoor seats and 100 outdoor under tents and pergolas.
Nairn said: "Way back in 2019 we hosted our first ever Foodie Festival and what a memorable weekend it was.
"We are excited to recreate the magic once again on Sat 17 and Sun 18 August.
"Come and join us and our foodie friends and family for a weekend in the foodie oasis that is Nick’s Port of Menteith."
For more information or to book tickets now, click here.
The event notes that car parking must be booked in advance with two designated slots available each day.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here