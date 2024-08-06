(Image: MARTIN WINDEBANK)

Nairn will be joined by the likes of Tom Lewis of Mhor for chef demos throughout the weekend at the newly revamped Nick Nairn Cook School which welcomed its first students in January following a three-year closure as a result of flood damage.

Around the site, which is also home to the Nick's dining venue, visitors can explore stands from various small producers, including Mhor Bread, Angels Dare Cocktails, Leckie Farm Eggs, Greenpea Studio, Good Life Farming, Milk & Honey Ice Cream, Allan’s Chilli’s, Fodder & Farm, and the chef's own gin and polytunnel plant stand.

Elsewhere the festival will feature an alfresco seafood bar with smoked and roasted meats from the Traeger grill, prepared by Andy Turnbull, Head Chef at Nairns Bridge of Allan, and Nick Parkes.

Tables at the Nick's at Port of Menteith restaurant will be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout both days with 40 indoor seats and 100 outdoor under tents and pergolas.

Nairn said: "Way back in 2019 we hosted our first ever Foodie Festival and what a memorable weekend it was.

"We are excited to recreate the magic once again on Sat 17 and Sun 18 August.

"Come and join us and our foodie friends and family for a weekend in the foodie oasis that is Nick’s Port of Menteith."

For more information or to book tickets now, click here.

The event notes that car parking must be booked in advance with two designated slots available each day.