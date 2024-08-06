Ice cream maker Mackie's of Scotland has reported an increase in summer sales despite a downturn across the wider sector amid unusually wet and cool weather.
Research by Nielsen GB covering the 12 weeks to July 13 found the overall market value of ice cream sales fell by 8% compared with last year, while the volume of litres sold declined by 10%. During that same period the Mackie's brand enjoyed an 18% increase in both value and volume.
Sales were supported by the recent expansion in national distribution of the brand's Honeycomb, Strawberry Swirl, and Raspberry Ripple flavours, which have proven popular with English consumers. The company said it has landed products in more than 1,000 additional UK stores this year across Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco in deals worth more than £1 million.
“Our focus on maintaining high quality standards while maintaining competitive pricing in challenging market conditions has resonated with consumers," head of sales Will Dixon said.
“With the temperature finally starting to rise across the UK, we’re confident we can build on these strong sales and see even more ice cream lovers trying and enjoying our delicious range of flavours, which are more easily available than ever."
The company says it is the largest independently-owned ice cream manufacturer in the UK, with production at its fifth-generation Aberdeenshire farm powered by wind and solar energy using fresh milk and cream from its own herd.
“Our goal is to maintain high Scotland sales, where we remain the nation’s favourite and best-selling ice cream, and expand across the rest of the UK where there is so much room for growth," Mr Dixon added.
“That is where our focus is as a brand, to continue to get more Mackie’s flavours out there for people across the UK to enjoy.”
Latest accounts filed at Companies House covering the year to May 2023 show that Mackie's increased its turnover from £17.7m to £20.8m on sales of more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream. However, pre-tax profits fell by more than 20% to £1.34m amid soaring prices for ingredients.
