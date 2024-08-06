With three weeks left to visit the multimedia experience at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus, family ticket deals have been made available along with special evening ticket prices - meaning more people can enjoy the amazing, visionary world of Van Gogh.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the Dutch legend’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.

Visitors in Glasgow can wander through iconic works as they come alive around them, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night, and be enveloped by a selection of his revealing self-portraits.

Art lovers are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in a sensational narrative experience.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo.

They then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

The multimedia attraction runs until August 26 (Image: free)

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said: “Glasgow’s response to Beyond van Gogh has been nothing short of phenomenal, prompting an extension to our run and marking it as the longest in the UK summer tour of 2024.

“Having already sold over 35,000 tickets we’re very excited to be open until 26 August.

“The demand underscores Glasgow’s deep appreciation for arts and culture, and we’re thrilled to continue sharing this immersive experience with such an enthusiastic audience throughout the summer.”

Angela Smith, Business Development Manager at the SEC, added: “Beyond van Gogh has been such a wonderful addition to this summer’s run of exhibitions and events with people coming from across Scotland to immerse themselves in the wonder of this legendary artist.

"We’ve received excellent feedback from visitors and we look forward to welcoming many more over the coming weeks. It’s definitely an unmissable event.”

Special family tickets are available from £16 a head, with a family ticket for two costing £32 off-peak and £36 during peak dates from Friday to Sunday, and for four costing £64 and £72 respectively, saving family groups up to £20 per visit.

There is also a further special offer for all visitors with £5 off general tickets for timed entry slots after 5pm.

Along with timed entry options, art lovers also have a chance to take part in special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition on August 10, 17 and 24.

Meanwhile VIP Experience tickets include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

Tickets can be booked via www.sec.co.uk