Several businesses had their premises damaged and were unable to open because of it. Now Police Scotland have confirmed that two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with the fire.

A statement from them said: “Two boys, aged 13 and 14-years-old have been charged in connection with a fire at Straiton Retail Park in Loanhead.

“The incident happened around 9pm on Mon 5 August. No one was injured. The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. A report will be sent to the SCRA.”