Over the course of the month figures from across the political spectrum are due to appear, with political commentator of LBC, Iain Dale, hosting live performances of his podcast, All Talk, with a series of guests. Dale kicked things off this weekend with appearances from guests Alex Salmond, leader of the Alba Party and Ruth Davidson, former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party. Dale was due to interview the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on Sunday afternoon, however her appearance was cancelled late last week, with no explanation offered. Yesterday, former Prime Minister Liz Truss made an appearance, followed by the health minister, Wes Streeting.

This Thursday, Dale is due to interview former leader of the SNP, Humza Yousaf, followed by the current leader of the Labour party Anas Sarwar this Friday. A joint appearance by Sir John Curtice, Michael Crick and Brian Taylor will be made this Saturday, followed by another joint appearance of MPs Stephen Flynn, Andrew Bowie, Christine Jardine, and Ian Murray on Sunday.

Comedian Matt Forde is also bringing his podcast The Political Party to the fringe, and will be doing three shows later this month. 13 August will see Forde sit down with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, followed by a show with Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg on 18 August, and finally an appearance by Sarah Brown on 19 August .

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is also making a solo appearance for the fringe series “In Conversation With…”, on 13 August, as is leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Douglas Ross on 19 August, as candidacies for his replacement continue to be announced.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival, which will be running alongside the fringe, is hosting former First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford, in discussion with the Scottish First Minister John Swinney to discuss the merits of devolution on 20 August. Former political strategist and co-host of hit podcast The Rest is Politics Alastair Campbell will host a talk on 21 August, followed by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown on 25 August.

What to expect:

The rise of political debate and interviewing as a form of live entertainment is relatively recent, accompanied by the increasing popularisation of political podcasts and social media content as a means by which people engage with politics. Arguably, the shift away from the conventional limitation of political debate to day time TV breakfast slots and often hostile interviewing styles of political pundits towards longer form, more sympathetic interviews with podcast hosts represents an opportunity for more considered, quality exploration of key events and debates of the day. A more cynical outlook might suggest that appearances at shows such as these, particularly by serving politicians, are somewhat opportunistic, giving individuals the ability to manage their own PR and sidestep the kind of scrutiny expected from conventional political interviewing.

Either way, there’s plenty to be discussed this fringe, with the incoming Labour government and events of the summer election likely to dominate conversation. Streeting’s appearance will have provided the opportunity for the public to challenge him on the new policy programme of the government, however the last minute cancellation of Reeve’s appearance as unrest breaks out across the nation potentially suggests that government priorities rest elsewhere.

The appearance of Truss, Rees-Mogg, and Ross, who all lost their seats in the election, offers an insight into the psyche of the much depleted Conservative party, and how the victims of the summer defeat are responding to their personal loss of position. The appearance of the former Prime Minister is part of a broader tour of image rehabilitation for Truss, in the year that she has published her memoir, Ten Years to Save the West.

Read more:

Scottish politics is well represented across the spectrum with the likes of Anas Sarwar, Humza Yousaf, Stephen Flynn and Douglas Ross, but the appeal of figures such as Andy Burnham, mayor of Manchester, to audiences at the fringe is less immediately apparent. Burnham has been praised in the role for his efforts to modernise and streamline the city’s public transport and reduce homelessness in the area, and the popularity of his personal brand could offer interesting insights for the management of Scottish city councils.

You can purchase tickets to the Edinburgh Fringe and view all that is on offer below:

https://www.edfringe.com/